Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona “would love to sign” Arsenal transfer target Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Gunners beat Newcastle 1-0 on Saturday to go back to the top of the Premier League with Manchester City engaged in FA Cup semi-final action.

Arsenal are now three points ahead of second-placed Man City, although the Citizens have a game in hand, heading into the final run-in and Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to cling on to top spot to give them a boost ahead of the summer.

Whatever happens, Arsenal – who play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night – are already putting transfer plans in place for the summer.

Viktor Gyokeres signed for the Gunners in the summer transfer window from Sporting CP but the Sweden international has not quite lived up to expectations this season.

Kai Havertz started ahead of him against Newcastle on Saturday and Arsenal are looking to sign a new striker in the summer to compete with the Swede.

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Barcelona have also been heavily linked with Alvarez and some reports have insisted that the Catalan giants are now ahead of the Gunners in the race to sign the former Manchester City striker.

There have been claims that the Atletico Madrid striker has asked his brothers to scout out houses in the Barcelona area ahead of a potential summer move.

However, Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, insists that those rumours are “1,000 per cent false” in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing the Argentina international.

Hidalgo told Mundo Deportivo: “1,000 per cent false. No one in the family has been in Barcelona. The last time was for the match against Atletico, and they returned to Madrid the next day.”

Romano: Alvarez does not want any distraction

Adding to the comments from Alvarez’s agent, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It is being reported that Alvarez has already spoken to Hansi Flick, that he is already looking for a house in Barcelona, and that he has agreed terms.

“I can guarantee that nothing will develop on the Julian Alvarez story in the next few days because Atletico Madrid are preparing for a Champions League semi-final.

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“Alvarez does not want any distraction. Everything is focused on the pitch and the possibility of achieving something historic with Atletico Madrid. So this is the situation. Nothing is going to change now. Barcelona would love to sign Alvarez, but they are aware of the very difficult financial package required. The situation has not changed.

“There will be many rumours, but for now Alvarez is fully focused on Atletico Madrid and the Champions League semi-finals. Then we will understand more because, as I have always told you since November, all doors remain open for his future.

“That remains the case for the summer, but now is not the time for final decisions, it is time to focus.”

There have previously been rumours that Arsenal have made a €105m (£91m) bid for Alvarez as they look to bring in more firepower ahead of next season.

Responding to rumours about his future recently, Alvarez told reporters: “What do you want me to say? I’ve never said anything.

“These are things that get said, then they spread like wildfire on social media. You say one thing and it generates comments, but I’ve never said anything.

“Who knows, maybe yes, maybe no. I’m happy. It’s a question that’s going to come up everywhere, but I’m happy, I’m thinking about the day-to-day and working to give my best here.”