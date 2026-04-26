Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea reign lasted just 106 days but he could be set for a shock return to the Premier League dugout this summer.

BlueCo announced the club had ‘parted company’ with the former Hull City and Strasbourg boss on Wednesday after losing five consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal.

With Chelsea now seven points off Liverpool and Champions League qualification in fifth, and with the FA Cup semi-final with Leeds coming on Sunday, Calum McFarlane will return for a second interim stint of the season.

READ MORE: Liam Rosenior a fever dream but Chelsea remain in the BlueCo nightmare

It was a disastrous move for Rosenior, who had impressed BlueCo through his work for sister club Strasbourg, guiding them into the Conference League.

He had to deal with Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella breaking ranks and questioning the club’s dismissal of predecessor Enzo Maresca, and his position became ‘untenable’ after he criticised the players following their 3-0 defeat to Brighton, their fifth loss on the bounce without scoring a goal.

It’s been suggested that Rosenior will look to take some time out of the game after such a harrowing spell, but Football Insider reporter Callum O’Connell claims the 41-year-old could be handed a chance at Crystal Palace, who were “very impressed” with Rosenior’s Strasbourg side when they met in the Conference League.

He said: “It is interesting, because with the Palace links, it came after Palace played Strasbourg in the Conference League.

“Strasbourg won that game, Palace felt they probably should have won it, but Rosenior, the way his side set up was really impressive.

“Palace took note of that and were looking at him potentially to replace Oliver Glasner, they were very interested and liked what they saw from him there and at Hull City.

“But there have been suggestions that he will take time out of football after leaving Chelsea, so that could force Palace to look elsewhere.

“It will certainty be one to watch for Palace, if not now then probably for the future.”

Crystal Palace’s manager search

Palace are scouring the market for a new manager after Oliver Glasner turned down new contract offers to extend his deal beyond the end of this season.

Rosenior is joined by Getafe boss Jose Bordalas and Raya Vallecano’s Inigo Perez on their shortlist, while Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has also become a target after leading Coventry City back into the Premier League.

Palace are also keen on Andoni Iraola, who recently announced he will be leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season, though the Eagles will face stiff competition for the Spaniard, who’s also thought to be the ‘leading candidate’ to take over at Stamford Bridge.