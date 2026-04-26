Marcus Rashford, Andre Onana and Manuel Ugarte are all likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd will look to move 13 players on in the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS plan a big clearout, according to reports.

The Red Devils are planning to spend big again this summer after splashing out over £200m on new signings last year.

Man Utd concentrated on improving their forward line last summer and will now look to sign at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger this time around.

But the Red Devils will have to cut their cloth accordingly with a number of big-name player set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Daily Express claims that Man Utd ‘could lose 13 players’ in the summer transfer window with co-owners INEOS and Ratcliffe ‘planning a brutal clearout’.

If Napoli qualify for the Champions League, which they are well on course to do, that will trigger their obligation to buy Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, while Barcelona are still keen to bring Marcus Rashford to the Camp Nou permanently if they can strike the right deal with Man Utd.

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As well as Rashford and Hojlund, Casemiro has already announced his intention to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte is another player who is expected to be sold.

The other players named as potential departees by he Express are Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Radek Vitek, Tyler Fredricson, Toby Collyer and Dan Gore.

There have been recent rumours that Onana still wants to return to Man Utd in order to fight for his place in Michael Carrick’s team for next season.

However, the Red Devils want to offload him and Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan insists the Turkish club would like to bring the Cameroon international in permanently once his loan spell finishes.

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Dogan said: “Onana’s career is already established. We like him. I’ve said this before. He has a certain plan for his career. If the conditions are right, we want him to stay. The final decision will be Onana’s.”

Speaking about Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Uruguayan’s exit is “becoming almost guaranteed”.

Romano said: “According to my information, some movements have already started to find a solution for Manuel Ugarte. Casemiro’s exit is guaranteed, and Ugarte’s is also becoming almost guaranteed.

“So midfield signings, one for sure, but 100% could be two. That is becoming in conversations internally at Man Utd.”