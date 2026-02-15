According to reports, Manchester United’s squad are keen for England international Harry Maguire to remain at the club beyond this season.

Maguire has had a rollercoaster ride following his £80m move from Leicester City to Man Utd, but he is now a widely beloved figure at Old Trafford.

The experienced defender has been one of United‘s better performers when fit in recent years, and he has shone alongside Lisandro Martinez in recent weeks.

However, Maguire’s future at Man Utd is uncertain as he is in the final few months of his current contract and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extension.

Man Utd have already confirmed that Casemiro will depart the club on a free transfer in the summer, though it has been indicated that they are more open to keeping Maguire.

For Maguire to land a new contract, it has been widely reported that he would need to accept a pay cut, but his teammates are reportedly keen for him to stick around.

This is according to a new report from a British tabloid newspaper, with it claimed that United’s players are ‘clear’ that ‘it would be madness’ to let Maguire leave.

A source for the outlet explained: “The players think it would be madness if he was not offered a new deal.

“Harry has endured plenty of ups and downs at United but has come through all that and is playing really well.

“He’s very well-respected in the dressing room and is passing on a lot of knowledge to some of the younger players like Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro.

“Everyone likes him and respects him and the majority of the players want the club to give him a deal.”

Andre Onana is far more likely to leave Man Utd permanently in the summer, though.

Senne Lammens has shone since replacing Onana as Man Utd’s No.1 goalkeeper, with the outcast currently on loan at Trabzonspor.

Onana’s Man Utd contract does not expire until 2028, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims interim boss Michael Carrick has ‘given the green light’ for the club to ‘offload him’.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United are already working with a clear objective for the upcoming summer transfer window: finding a permanent destination for André Onana . The 29-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper is not part of the club’s main plans, and his time at Old Trafford appears to be drawing to a close.

‘Currently on loan at Trabzonspor, André Onana is looking to rediscover his form away from England after losing his starting place. Manchester United believe that a summer move would be the best solution for all parties involved.’

