Man Utd given ‘green light’ to seal ‘preferred’ deal with INEOS ‘frontrunners’ to sign £70m PL star

Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with a transfer to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, while Harry Maguire looks likely to sign a new contract.

The Red Devils are likely to be active in the transfer market ahead of next season as they need upgrades in several positions.

Last summer, Man Utd prioritised overhauling their attack and signing a new goalkeeper, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

These signings have improved Man Utd as they look likely to qualify for the Champions League under interim boss Michael Carrick, but they need more if they are to win the Premier League in the next year or two.

Man Utd’s priority will be to overhaul their midfield as they need to replace departing Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are also linked with exits.

United could also add another attacker to their squad to provide competition to their current options, with Everton standout Ndiaye among their possible signings.

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Man Utd are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Ndiaye, who has a ‘huge price tag’ of £70m.

Man Utd are said to be showing ‘strong interest’ in Ndiaye, but they face competition from other Premier League clubs.

The report adds:

‘Arsenal have joined the fray, closely monitoring Ndiaye as they seek added depth and unpredictability in their forward line. ‘The Gunners are part of a competitive field that includes Chelsea, who could benefit from his flair in rotation, and Tottenham Hotspur, drawn to his pace and transition play – the kind of player they desperately need.’

As mentioned, Casemiro will leave upon the expiry of his current contract in the summer, but Maguire could sign a new deal beyond this season.

32-year-old Maguire has played an important role under Carrick in recent weeks, with another report from TEAMtalk claiming a ‘significant breakthrough is close’ between the centre-back and club.

This is because Maguire has given the ‘green light’ for ‘a major personal sacrifice to help bring an extension ever-closer’ as his ‘long-standing preference’ is to remain at Man Utd.

