Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona this season.

According to reports, Manchester United ‘will not budge an inch’ on a Marcus Rashford transfer after FC Barcelona tried to change the conditions.

During last summer’s transfer window, Rashford joined Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Rashford decided he needed a fresh start away from Man Utd ahead of the 2025 winter transfer window and returned to form during a great loan spell at Aston Villa.

The England international’s fine form at Aston Villa increased his options in last summer’s transfer window, and Barcelona decided to sign him after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

It was Barcelona’s priority to sign a new forward and they were tempted by Rashford’s versatility, with the Man Utd outcast surpassing expectations this season.

Rashford has ten goals and 13 assists in his 34 appearances for Barcelona this season, so they could get themselves a bargain with a £26m deal in the summer.

Recent reports have indicated that they are in favour of signing Rashford permanently, but it has also been claimed that they are looking to lower the transfer fee.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that they are willing to offload Ronald Araujo and/or Marc Casado in a swap deal for Rashford.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Man Utd ‘will not budge an inch’ and will refuse Barcelona’s attempts to alter the ‘agreed’ Rashford deal.

The report explains:

‘The purchase price was set when the loan was negotiated, and Barça’s option to buy is €30 million. The Catalan club would like to lower that amount, but they know it won’t be possible because the English club isn’t willing to budge an inch from the agreed price. ‘At Old Trafford, they also consider it a “cheap” price, more than reasonable. Transfers in England are much more expensive, and Rashford still has a strong reputation in the Premier League.’

However, ex-United assistant Rene Meulensteen thinks Rashford could make a return to Old Trafford.

“It could be a route back for Marcus Rashford at Man Utd, definitely,” Meulensteen said.

“I think Marcus is still as ‘red’ as anyone because he came through the ranks as a young kid, and that will never go away, that will never leave him.”

He added: “It’s the same with Scott McTominay. Both players have done extremely well wherever they’ve gone.

“But I think it was good for Marcus to have that spell away, first of all at Aston Villa, but now at Barcelona. It’s a different culture, a different language, and a different style. Every week is different.”

