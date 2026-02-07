Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona this season.

According to reports, FC Barcelona have ‘decided’ that they ‘will sign’ Marcus Rashford permanently, while they want another Manchester United star.

During last summer’s transfer window, Rashford secured a dream move to Barcelona. He left Man Utd to join the Spanish giants on loan with an option to buy for around 30 million euros (£26m).

Rashford‘s return to form during his loan spell at Aston Villa helped to secure his switch to Barcelona, who also opted for him due to his versatility after missing out on Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Upon his move to Barcelona, it was felt that Rashford would struggle for game time, but he has surpassed expectations this season while being deployed in several roles. He has ten goals and 13 assists in his 33 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona are known to have financial difficulties, but Rashford’s performances mean they could get themselves a bargain by signing the forward for only £26m in the summer.

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Barcelona have ‘decided’ that they ‘will sign’ Rashford to keep him at the club beyond this season.

The report explains:

‘The Marcus Rashford saga appears to have reached its conclusion for Barcelona. After months of rumors, doubts, and open scenarios, the club has finally made a firm decision regarding the English striker’s future. ‘Although the season hasn’t officially ended, the Catalan club’s management believes there’s no reason to wait any longer. The plan is set and points directly to a continuation that will become permanent.’

And a report from Caught Offside claims Barcelona are also targeting Man Utd centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who has been one of their standout performers in recent matches.

Martinez is said to be valued at 55 million euros (around £48m) and Barcelona are ‘privately confident’ of signing him.

There is contrasting information on this potential transfer, though.

“As is often the case with United players, Martinez’s current contract expiry date is 2027, but the club have the option to extend that by one more year,” one source explained.

“There’s no panic inside Old Trafford just yet, but his fine form has inevitably caught the eye of a few clubs, with Barcelona the only confirmed suitor we can mention for the moment.”

Another source for the outlet said: “Of course United won’t want to sell and we can probably expect a contract offer to become a more serious conversation some time in the near future, but privately there are those close to Barcelona who suspect the truth is more along the lines that a deal could be done for the right price.”