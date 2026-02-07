According to reports, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to give Dominik Szoboszlai what he wants as the two parties look to ‘finalise a colossal contract extension’.

The 2025/26 campaign is proving to be a major disappointment for Liverpool, who have made a weak attempt at defending their Premier League title.

The Reds were expected to dominate after spending over £400m on a huge squad overhaul in last summer’s transfer window, though this has not been the reality.

It now seems that the Premier League holders made too many changes in a single window and also prioritised some of the wrong targets, while head coach Arne Slot has also faced criticism over his decision-making.

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are the only 2025 summer signings to really impress, while other recent additions and most other key players have performed poorly.

This has not been the case with Szoboszlai, though. The energetic midfielder has been Liverpool’s shining light this season and their player of the season so far.

The 25-year-old has started to attract interest from Real Madrid, so it’s hardly surprising that the Reds are looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

And a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool have decided to ‘accept Szoboszlai’s colossal demands’ for a contract extension, with the club now ‘ready’ to ‘finalise’ a new deal.

Regarding the terms of this deal, the report explains: ‘Sources close to the player indicate that Szoboszlai’s camp are seeking a package worth close to £250,000 per week, and crucially, we’re told Liverpool are ready to meet those expectations.

‘For context, big-money summer signings, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, earn £200,000-a-week and £280,000-a-week respectively. Van Dijk on £350,000-a-week is second only to Salah on a club-leading £400,000-a-week. Interest in Szoboszlai from abroad has also sharpened Liverpool’s focus.’

Despite Liverpool’s struggles this season, they did not make a signing in this year’s winter transfer window, but they did reach an agreement with Rennes to buy centre-back Jeremy Jacquet this summer for around £60m.

Liverpool were linked with several potential new right-backs, as they are currently without injured Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries was mooted as a signing, but a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims Slot blocked the transfer as he would not be available until the end of February.

But they have also claimed that a transfer ‘could happen this summer’ instead. They explained: ‘What will happen in June? It now seems clear that the relationship between Dumfries and Inter is nearing its end, with a change of agent, which we reported a few months ago, coupled with the well-known desire to move to the Premier League.

‘It’s not a given that Liverpool will make a move again, especially since they disappeared from England from one moment to the next, never to be heard from again. It will be up to the player’s agent to determine whether the Reds’ interest can be revived next summer.’