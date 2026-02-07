According to reports, there has been a ‘major development’ regarding Thomas Frank’s future at Spurs, who have a ‘frontrunner’ replacement in mind.

Frank left Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou at Spurs ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, but this is proving to be a poor appointment.

The current Spurs deserved a crack at a bigger job as he worked wonders at Brentford, but he has looked increasingly like the wrong fit for the north London outfit.

Frank has built a bond with supporters, who have been incredibly critical of his uninspiring approach to certain matches. Under him, Tottenham’s results and performances have also been far from good enough as the bottom-half Premier League side are arguably no better than they were under Postecoglou.

The Spurs boss has spent most of this season as a leading contender in the sack race and this remained the case before Saturday’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Before this match, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk provided a ‘major development’ regarding Frank’s future, with it claimed that club legend Mauricio Pochettino has ‘said yes’ to a ‘sensational return’ after the World Cup.

Pochettino is set to lead the United States at this summer’s World Cup, but ‘he would unequivocally accept a return to Tottenham if offered the role following the World Cup’.

Regarding Frank’s current situation, the report explains: ‘Insiders suggest that poor results could precipitate Frank’s sacking, paving the way for an interim appointment. Johnny Heitinga, already embedded in the coaching staff, has now emerged as the frontrunner to steady the ship until summer.

‘The rationale behind retaining Frank amid the turmoil? Tottenham’s hierarchy is playing the long game, eyeing superior managerial options post-World Cup.’

Frank has revealed why he thinks it’s currently unfair to compare Spurs to Man Utd.

“It is maybe a nice little context to say that Man United don’t play European football,” Frank said.

“I think we can all acknowledge there is a little bit [extra]. It is an extra challenge, [but] something we embrace and we are happy with.

“I think let’s judge us when we are on the same challenges. The ambition is that we want to do very well and carry on with the good performances and beat Man United.

“I think [Carrick] has had a great start. It seems like there was injected a little bit of energy into the team. I think it looks like some of the players are in a good place.

“We know the threats they pose before from [Bryan] Mbeumo, Amad, [Matheus] Cunha and Bruno Fernandes is getting this team ticking. He has done that the last, I don’t know, four or five years. It has been incredible.

“It is a threat, it is a challenge, but we are looking forward to it.”