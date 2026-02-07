Michael Carrick has made his latest no-brainer decision as Manchester United interim boss, while Thomas Frank has sent a ‘message’ to Cristian Romero.

Carrick‘s start to life as Man Utd interim manager has gone as perfectly as he could have hoped for.

Three wins via three much-improved performances on what came before have led to premature calls for Carrick to be handed the reins permanently.

Roy Keane has led the pleas for cool heads from INEOS regarding the decision on Man Utd‘s next permanent manager, which appears to have been acknowledged as Carrick has insisted that club chiefs will not be making an Ole Gunnar Solskajer-esque “kneejerk” decision.

Carrick said: “If they have changed [my role to permanent] then there is something wrong. It can’t be so knee-jerk either way, whether it’s really good, whether there’s a few issues we need to solve.

“It’s steady progress, really. You kind of know that football can twist and turn just as quickly. So we have got to keep level and keep focusing on what we need to do. I’m loving what I’m doing. I’m here, I feel at home here. But I fully understand the situation. So I’m not getting too carried away.”

Carrick is certainly making the best of the hand he’s been dealt at Man Utd, but he has done so by making a string of no-brainer decisions.

From sanctioning Kobbie Mainoo’s return to switching to a four-man defence to increasing United’s intensity, these changes were demanded from all quarters at Man Utd during Ruben Amorim’s ill-fated reign and it is no wonder that there has been such an improvement following the implementation of these changes.

And Carrick’s latest sensible call came before Saturday’s home game against Spurs, with United’s boss naming an unchanged team from the 3-2 win against Fulham.

Given United’s current run of form and performances, there is no need for Carrick to change what is not broken and they could easily put a fragile Spurs side to the sword at Old Trafford.

As for Spurs, they have made three changes from the 2-2 comeback draw against Man City, but captain Cristian Romero unsurprisingly remains in their starting XI following his “disgraceful” dig at the club’s board.

Romero definitely has a point following Tottenham’s underwhelming January transfer window, but it does not usually bode well when a player speaks out against a club so openly.

But Romero finds himself in a privileged position as one of Tottenham’s top stars and will have known that he can speak out without the threat of punishment, with Frank underlining this fact by naming him in his starting XI against Man Utd.

Ahead of the trip to Man Utd, Frank revealed a ‘message’ to Romero before ultimately revealing his true stance by continuing to start him.

Frank said: “Cuti is a very passionate character and player, who will want to leave everything on the pitch. He’s very ambitious and wants to win every single time. Sometimes when you are like that, it can become an outburst. It is something we have of course dealt with, and dealt with internally.

“There’s a lot of ways of doing things. Cuti has been very good for us this season and in the past seasons. That’s very important to be aware of.

“I wouldn’t have done it. That’s my message.”

