According to reports, three Premier League clubs are ‘ready’ to provide competition for Manchester United for their current interim boss Michael Carrick.

Carrick was recently named Man Utd’s interim manager on a deal until the end of this season, with this appointment following the overdue sacking of former boss Ruben Amorim.

The Man Utd legend and former Middlesbrough boss had had a dream start, winning his first three games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham to boost his side’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

INEOS will have a decision to make regarding Carrick if their current form continues for the remainder of this season.

Former Premier League chief executive Keith Wyness has explained what he thinks the “barrier” is to prevent Carrick from landing the job permanently.

“I still believe that the barrier to success will be Champions League qualification, which is looking good right now in terms of Michael Carrick, but the feel-good factor that’s come into Old Trafford is hard to ignore,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I mean, Ratcliffe would be lynched right now if he didn’t give Carrick the job as we sit today, but I think there’s still a long way to go.

“But nevertheless, that solution was staring right in front of them, and it didn’t need the whole Erik Ten Hag, [Ruben] Amorim experiment that they’ve been through and the pain they’ve been through.

“Sometimes football is pretty simple, and I think Man United’s success was always going to be basically a simple formula of working hard through youth, getting an identity and loyalty to players and the club and the fan base, and it seems to be coming back.”

A report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke also claims Carrick will have interest from elsewhere, with AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham ‘ready to beat’ Man Utd to the manager in the summer.

“He’s obviously building a strong case to maybe have that interim spell turned into a permanent manager’s job come the summer with Manchester United. I don’t think United are rushing into anything just yet,” O’Rourke said.

“But look, if there’s a Premier League club looking for a new manager there, and if Michael Carrick is available, he’s showing he knows how to get wins in the Premier League.

“If he gets Man United back in the Champions League, he’s going to be a hot commodity for a lot of clubs.

“He’s proved that he can do it in the Premier League as well and obviously managing a club like Manchester United shows that he can handle the pressure as well.

“So I’m sure any Premier League club who’s looking for a new manager, if Michael Carrick is available, he’ll be on the list.”