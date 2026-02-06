Dominik Szoboszlai is reportedly ‘demanding’ an ‘astronomical’ new Liverpool salary to stay at Anfield amid interest from Real Madrid.

Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool’s standout performer this year amid a slump which has seen Arne Slot’s side fall 14 points behind league-leaders Arsenal having cruised to the Premier League title last term.

After eight goals and seven assists in all competitions, Szoboszlai is said to be after a significant increase in his salary with ‘negotiations underway’ over an extension to his current contract – which expires in the summer of 2028 – according to Hungarian outlet Blikk.

The 25-year-old currently earns £120,000 per week, which puts him 12th in the list of Liverpool’s highest earners, below the likes of Cody Gakpo (£250k) and Federico Chiesa (£150k), and Szooboszlai wants a wage in keeping with his importance to the team.

He’s therefore demanding an ‘astronomical’ new salary of £300,000, which would make him the club’s third-highest earner below Mohamed Salah (£400k) and Virgil van Dijk (£350k).

The report adds that Real Madrid are monitoring the negotiations with the midfielder firmly on their ‘radar’, and that the ‘big question’ is if the La Liga giants will make a big for Szoboszlai this summer or will look to ‘prolong negotiations’ to sign him on the cheap in the summer of 2027, when he has just a year left to run on his deal.

When asked about contract talks after Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle, Szoboszlai said: “Nothing yet, to be honest. From now on it is not in my hands. It works this way. There is no progression but if the right offer comes then let’s see.”

“I am doing my job on the pitch, we will see in the future. It is always there and back and there. Let’s see what happens hopefully everyone will be happy at the end.”

“Do I like it here? Of course, of course. I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds. It is not on me. I would love to [stay]. We will see.”

Liverpool are at risk of seeing another one of their players poached as the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, claims the Reds are facing serious competition to keep hold of 15-year-old wonderkid Josh Abe.

Steele said: “It was also interesting to see 15-year-old Joshua Abe make his debut off the bench in the Youth League, the youngest Reds star to do so in that competition.

“As Confidential has previously reported, Abe has a long list of suitors trying to poach him and he has also just signed for PLG Agency which represents the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson but also academy lads like Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay.

“It is believed he turned down other high-profile agents in bids to represent him and was recently spotted at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.”