Manchester City are in danger of getting “thumped” by Liverpool after Arsenal “comfortably” beat Sunderland this weekend, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Arsenal are currently six points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League and host high-flying Sunderland on Saturday, before Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Liverpool a day later.

Arsenal aim to extend Premier League lead

The Gunners are strong favourites to win the Premier League title and are well placed in both domestic cup competitions and the Champions League.

They topped the Champions League group phase with eight wins from eight, will face League One side Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and have reached the Carabao Cup final, where they will face title rivals City.

It should be a massively successful season for Arsenal, and there’s a good chance they end the weekend a mighty nine points above the Cityzens.

Aston Villa are also in the picture, but back-to-back home defeats to nil have cast serious doubt over their title credentials.

Unai Emery’s men take on in-form Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon and continue to be overlooked despite being only one point behind City.

A top-four finish would be a superb season for the Villans, but Arsenal need to win at least one major trophy.

The Carabao Cup alone would be underwhelming, given their dominance in the Premier League and how poor their Big Six rivals have been.

City have only won one of their last six Premier League games, Villa are stumbling, and Manchester United are too far behind.

Liverpool vs Man City: Agbonlahor predicts heavy City defeat

Arsenal should extend their lead on top of the top flight this weekend, with Liverpool likely to convincingly beat City, former Villa striker Agbonlahor says.

“Arsenal win comfortably. Manchester City could get thumped by Liverpool away at Anfield,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“They were very good against Leeds away, comfortable, and you look at the recent Carabao Cup game against Chelsea, comfortable defensively, with so many players to rotate as well.

“I don’t see a title race. I see Arsenal starting to stretch their lead now.”

Manchester United might be 12 points behind Arsenal as things stand. But if they beat Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime, and Man City do get “thumped” by Liverpool, the Red Devils would be only three points behind Arsenal.

A win for Liverpool would put them five points behind City.

