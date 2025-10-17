Tottenham told ‘box office’ player ‘can do better’ than Spurs amid Liverpool links

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has been told that he “can do better” than a move to Tottenham in the next couple of transfer windows.

The Cherries star has already contributed six goals and three assists in seven Premier League matches with only Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland scoring more goals than the Ghana international.

Semenyo has been heavily linked with a move ahead of the January transfer window with a report earlier this week claiming that Liverpool ‘now lead’ Tottenham and other clubs in the race to sign the 25-year-old from Bournemouth.

Most of the top clubs in the Premier League have been linked with a potential move and Semenyo’s private coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, has insisted that the Bournemouth winger is “unbelievable” and going to the top.

Isaksson-Hurst told talkSPORT: “He’s just sensational. Box-office player.

“He’s got the pace, the power, the athleticism, but with the ball. That’s what he’s elite with. He can go left, he can go right.

“His ball striking is unbelievable. He’s just box office.

“Even the guys who work with me, like the ‘keepers and people who help me with the sessions, they’re like, ‘Wow, this guy’s the real deal’.

“He does stand out, he’s top. He’s just electric. His consistency with his ball striking on the move, with his left and right foot, is just unbelievable. He opens his foot; he almost knuckle-balls it. With that control at full speed, it’s sensational.”

Isaksson-Hurst added: “He creates goals, he scores goals, he does everything.

“On the training pitch, he really did blow me away. He has that mentality, has the speed, has the quality.

“He’s one of the most exciting players in the Premier League at the moment. He’s a Champions League player for me, straight away.

“He has all the qualities in terms of the technical attributes, the physical attributes, has the mentality, wants to be the best, wants to work hard.

“I think he was unlucky not to get a move in the summer.

“I think it’s come out of the press today, he’s got a release clause. I think it’s just a matter of time until he goes to one of the big clubs.”

Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Semenyo would start on the left-hand side for any Premier League side this season, including Tottenham, he said on talkSPORT: “I look at the league table, and name me a team he doesn’t start for on that left-hand side. Name one.

“He’s better than [Man City’s Jérémy] Doku. He starts for Arsenal if [Eberechi] Eze plays in that number 10 position.

“[He’s] Better than [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Leandro] Trossard. Better than [Cody] Gakpo [at Liverpool]. Starts for Spurs.”

Fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara replied: “I’d love him at Spurs. I think they should go all out for him.

“When they come out and talk about an injection of £100m into Spurs. I think Spurs is an amazing club for him, a massive football club, a brilliant stadium and amazing facilities.”

But Agbonlahor doubts Tottenham are “big enough” for Semenyo’s ability, he added: “Are Spurs big enough for him, though? Because he wants to play Champions League, and next season you won’t [be in the competition],” the ex-Aston Villa striker predicted.

“He can do better than Spurs.”

