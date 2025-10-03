Ange Postecoglou has only been in charge of Nottingham Forest for 24 days...

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has given himself no choice but to sack Ange Postecoglou after Thursday’s home defeat to FC Midtjylland, says Jamie O’Hara.

Forest were beaten 3-2 by the second-best team in Denmark on Thursday evening.

That means Postecoglou hasn’t won any of his six games since replacing popular head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was sacked in September after falling out with Forest owner Marinakis and new sporting director Edu Gaspar.

His dismissal was purely political, not football-related, as he did a fantastic job at the City Ground, taking Forest from relegation candidates to the Europa League in just 18 months.

He quickly bounced back by taking the West Ham job after the Hammers sacked Graham Potter last weekend.

But Postecoglou is already staring down the barrel after Forest’s latest setback.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has only been in charge for 24 days, but ruthless Forest owner Marinakis has given himself little choice but to admit he made a mistake and sack the faltering head coach.

Speaking on talkSPORT after Thursday’s defeat, ex-Spurs midfielder O’Hara believes Postecoglou is “already gone.”

O’Hara reckons Marinakis will sack Big Ange before Halloween after supporters sang “You’re getting sacked in the morning” to their new head coach following the loss to Midtjylland.

“The only outcome right now. Marinakis ain’t going, is he? And I don’t think Edu is going either,” O’Hara said.

“The only option they’ve got, really, when you look at it, is the manager, because he can’t continue.

“You can’t carry on doing this. Already.

“Crystal Palace got rid of [Frank] De Boer…six games. No, see you later. Ain’t having it. You can cling on to something, but in my opinion, he’s already gone.

“I don’t see a way out of this for Nottingham Forest. Unless they go and put five or six games together and all of a sudden I see a different team. I don’t see that. I watched Tottenham last season. Ain’t gonna happen.

“I’m telling you now, I think he’ll get sacked. They’ve got an owner in charge who is quite happy to pull the trigger. He ain’t gonna mess about.

“But we saw him tonight. We saw him on Sky. We saw his face. He must be sitting there, ‘Oh my god, what a mistake I’ve made.’ He must be sitting there thinking, because everyone’s logical thinking is, ‘What have I done? I’ve made a mistake.’

“So, what do you do? Do you see it out? Try and see it through, and save face? Or in the character that I feel Marinakis has, he’ll be like, ‘Nah, see you later. Gone.’

“It’s harsh but…I think he’s gone before Halloween. I think he’s gone. I don’t think he’s going to survive. They’re already singing ‘sacked in the morning’. How do you recover from that?”

