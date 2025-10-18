Manchester United are reportedly willing to ‘agree’ a once ‘unthinkable’ deal on one key condition, while Fabrizio Romano has an update on a transfer.

There has been major upheaval at Man Utd in recent months as INEOS sanctioned a significant squad overhaul after last season’s 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils invested around £230m as one of the summer’s biggest spenders to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they offloaded most of the deadwood.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund were among the players to move elsewhere in the summer, and it has been assumed that Casemiro will leave when his current contract expires in 2026.

However, Casemiro has played regularly for Man Utd this season and a new report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke has ‘backed’ them to ‘agree a new deal’ as long as he accepts a pay cut after this was ‘unthinkable a year ago’.

It does appear that Hojlund’s future is away from Man Utd as Romano recently claimed that there is a “99%” chance of his loan to Napoli becoming permanent next year.

Now, Romano has doubled down on this claim and pointed out that the Red Devils are “quite convinced” that they will sell Hojlund next year.

“Manchester United are quite convinced that that obligation to buy will be triggered for Rasmus Hojlund,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Hojlund is expected to stay at Napoli. The transfer fee is already clear. €6 million already received by Manchester United as loan fee and €44 million for the by option close becoming an obligation under certain conditions.

“Hojlund will also have a release close at Napoli valid from 2027, not next summer but from summer 2027 for €85m.”

It has also been suggested that Joshua Zirkzee could leave Man Utd next year as he has only been a bit-part player this season.

It has even been reported that the forward is unhappy at Old Trafford, though Romano has confirmed that he is happy to “fight for his place”.

“With Zirkzee, he is fighting for his place at Man United and he wants to fight for his place at Man United,” Romano added.

“In January last year, Juventus wanted him but he decided to stay. United decided to keep him in the summer even with Italian clubs back at the table.

“Zirkzee is very happy to stay and fight for his place. But now it’s October. He is not playing that much. So obviously he is not happy with the current game time but it doesn’t mean that he is unhappy with Man United or he is pushing for a move.

“At the moment he is training hard, working hard and trying his best to help Manchester United.

“Obviously if they get to January in the next three months and Zirkzee keeps not playing, that could be a possibility for him to explore a move away in a World Cup season, but at the moment nothing about this. So we will see in January but it will depend on the game time.”