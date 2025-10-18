According to reports, Manchester United have ‘launched a bid’ for an Arsenal target, while another possible transfer hinges on one condition.

In the summer, the Red Devils were very active in the transfer market as club chiefs sanctioned a significant squad overhaul.

This was required following a dire season in 2024/25, with Man Utd finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

Head coach Ruben Amorim was given huge backing to build a squad suited to his 3-4-3 system, with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Senna Lammens their most notable additions as part of a £230m summer spend.

It’s unclear whether these signings have been successful, as Man Utd still look miles away from competing for major trophies.

The Red Devils are still lacking in several departments, but they will likely prioritise signing young up-and-coming talents in the upcoming transfer windows.

READ: Amorim will sacrifice three academy kids ‘on the cheap’ to Newcastle after Ratcliffe pop



Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd have ‘launched a bid’ for Porto ‘jewel’ Victor Froholdt.

The value of United’s reported bid is not mentioned, but the Denmark international has an 85 million euro (£74m) release clause in his current contract. The report claims Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested.

The 19-year-old centre-midfielder joined Porto in the summer for around £16m from FC Copenhagen and has four goal involvements in eight Liga Portugal appearances this season.

The report adds:

‘The Portuguese club considers him a key player for the future and has secured him a contract until 2030 with a buyout clause of around €85 million. ‘However, the player’s meteoric rise and the attention he’s garnering from England’s top clubs could accelerate things. Manchester United and Tottenham have shown the most interest, and in recent weeks Arsenal have also reportedly joined the list of suitors.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd takeover: UAE ‘serious’ as ‘very key’ detail to ‘restart talks’ after ‘formal approach rejected’

👉 Man Utd: Scholes ‘brutally’ names three ‘not good enough’ Red Devils stars as Amorim ‘doomed’

👉 Man Utd ‘shock’ candidate to replace Amorim ‘meets’ Ratcliffe as two factors fuel his confidence



The Red Devils could certainly do with signing a centre-midfielder and Sporting Lisbon standout Morten Hjulmand has been heavily linked with a potential move to Old Trafford over the past year.

Hjulmand worked with Amorim and Sporting Lisbon, with it suggested that they could reunite at Old Trafford.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has pointed out that the Red Devils face competition from Serie A giants Juventus for Hjulmand.

Di Marzio has also claimed that Man Utd’s move for Hjulmand hinges on Amorim’s future.

He claimed: “In relation to United, it is about whether Amorim is fired or not.

“Amorim loves him and Juventus is also interested in him. This summer, Juventus could not spend €50-60m on his position because they needed strikers.”