Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Marc Guehi will leave the Premier League club next summer amid interest from Liverpool.

Guehi has cemented himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe as he’s shone for club and country over the past couple of seasons.

The England international remains one of the most valuable footballers due to become a free agent in 2026 after his proposed £35m move to Liverpool fell through on deadline day.

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Guehi, though this transfer collapse leaves the Premier League holders at risk of being hijacked by a European giant next year.

Teams abroad can reach a pre-contract agreement with Guehi from January 1 onwards and Glasner confirmed on Friday that he “will leave next year”.

“I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” Glasner revealed on Friday.

READ: Liverpool vs Man Utd: Amorim’s side can expose champions’ flaws



“The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘no, I want to make something different’. And that’s normal.

“And for us, it’s how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together.”

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has explained why he thinks two clubs have an “advantage” over Liverpool in the race to sign Guehi next year.

“Guehi has a big decision to make when he moves on from Crystal Palace. Virtually every big club in Europe wants to sign him next summer,” Solhekol told Sky Sports.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Arne Slot told to axe nowhere ‘near first XI’ Reds star amid concern with ‘League Two player’

👉 Slot’s Salah denial makes one Man Utd star the key to victory over Liverpool

👉 The Premier League is back! Five questions we want answered this weekend



“Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool are just some of the clubs who want him.

“Guehi is totally committed to playing for Palace but when the time comes to leave, he would want to play at the highest level possible, including in the Champions League. He is not someone who is motivated by money.

“Real Madrid are expected to sign a centre-back next summer. But one of their targets, William Saliba, signed a new Arsenal contract.

“That means Madrid will focus their efforts on signing Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate or Guehi next summer. Both players could potentially be out of contract by then.

“Real have recently signed the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger as free agents in recent windows.

“If I had to put money on it, I would say he’s going to end up next summer playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“Those clubs now have an advantage because they can sign a pre-contract agreement with him in January, which Premier League clubs obviously can’t do.

“Premier League clubs could make Crystal Palace a big offer for him in January. But how big would it be considering he’s going to be a free agent in the summer?

“Speaking to some people at other Premier League clubs, they’re telling me is the feeling is that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him, and they definitely will have the advantage.”