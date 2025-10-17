Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has picked out three Red Devils stars who are “not good enough”, while Ruben Amorim is “doomed”.

Scholes never minces his words when speaking on Man Utd and he has been particularly outspoken following the launch of his new podcast with Nicky Butt and Paddy McGuinness.

It’s been easy for Scholes and Co. to target Man Utd in recent weeks as Amorim‘s side have endured a poor start to this season, sitting tenth in the Premier League after three losses in seven. They have also suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

The pressure on Amorim somewhat eased following United’s 2-0 win over Sunderland before the international break, though he will be back under immense scrutiny if his side loses to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

United’s poor recruitment is one reason for their woes post-Sir Alex Ferguson, with Scholes and Butt hitting out at the club for signing Casemiro for around £70m.

“We got sucked into that one, and there’s been quite a few like that,” Scholes said on Casemiro in an interview with The Times.

Nicky Butt added: “Real Madrid don’t let their best players go.

“[Raphaël] Varane and Casemiro were both unbelievable players [earlier] in their career.

“They’ve done more than I’ve ever done, so it’s difficult to have a go at them, but Real Madrid don’t sell their top players to a European rival in Man United.”

In the same interview, Scholes ‘brutally’ claimed Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are also no longer “physically good enough” to compete in the Premier League.

“Shaw, Maguire, Casemiro, they’ve all been great players, but they’re at a stage of their career now where you get found out in the Premier League if you’re not physically good enough,” Scholes added.

“Their bodies are not athletic enough, they’re not strong enough, they’re not quick enough. They’ve dropped to a level where they can’t cope with what’s needed in the Premier League.

“Every player in the Premier League is an absolute machine. They’ve got five per cent body fat, they can run, they’re strong, they can head it. Manchester United are carrying two or three players that are just not capable of living with it.”

The two pundits have also explained why they think Amorim is ‘doomed’ at Man Utd, with Scholes claiming that the results have not been good enough.

“It [Amorim’s sacking], is going to happen sooner or later. I can’t see it turning around,” Butt claimed.

On Amorim, Scholes added: “If you don’t win games, you [Amorim] will lose your job. It’s getting to that point now.”

Butt, meanwhile, has raised a “fact” on Amorim’s system as he’s “made a rod for his own back”.

“If me and Scholesy were in charge, we’d say, right our job’s on the line here and we’ve got to get some wins somehow,” Butt said.

“And it’s not working, the system, so my thought would be, let’s go and get two or three results any way we can, but he’s gone so far now [by advocating the system], that he can’t go back.

“He’s made a rod for his own back. Does he think he can turn it around? Or does he want to go back to Portugal or Spain or another club? I don’t know the answer to that. But it’s looking to me like it [Amorim leaving] is going to happen sooner or later.

“The manager seems to be so obsessed with playing this way and if he keeps it up, and does not win games, he won’t have a chance to do it because he’s going to be gone. It’s a fact.”