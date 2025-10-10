There have been plenty of indications but the straw that breaks the Manchester United camel back is here.

We asked for mails about England and you utterly failed to deliver; WGAF apparently?

We could try again. Send your mails on any subject to theeditor@football365.com

Man Utd are not a serious club

With news that Sir Rat is intending (or at least talking up the intent, leaving enough hope that it’s just talk) to back Amorim for the next two years with Bruno determined to stay as he is “committed to the project”, and that talks have begun to actively extend Maguire’s contract (the last one could at least be excused as just passively activating the option), I wondered what fans of other clubs recall as decisions your club made that made you hold your head in your hands.

Seriously though, extending Maguire? United are not a serious club.

Badwolf

(Apparently England played tonight and won but honestly WGAF)

READ: Premier League CRISIS Rankings: Forest 2nd, West Ham 3rd, but what of Liverpool and Man Utd?

Is only bad luck sustainable?

During Liverpool late winners run of matches, rival fans, journalists and pundits said it is not sustainable. And now when Liverpool is losing to late winners too, is it sustainable or is it only work one way.

(Is it possible to signed four flops in a single window and Slot has to stop over thinking his tactics because he is not Pep)

Mudashiru (LFC) Ibadan

Gambling is a scourge on football

I want to thank Norbuck NZ for his considered response to the refereeing conversation, and also how I think he hit on an issue that is plaguing football right now, and that’s gambling.

I saw an infographic recently that showed that 11 of the 20 teams in the Premier League are sponsored by gambling companies. That’s insidious. Tying the sport to something that regularly ruins lives is not good for the overall image of the sport. I’m focusing on Gambling here, but other examples are sleeve sponsors like my own club’s Visit Rwanda, or the copious marketing of alcohol too.

When you watch any on television, every break you’re bombarded with messaging for ACCAs and deals, and live opportunities, and it is so relentless that you either cave to the idea or you form a kind of blindness to it.

Match days are no different, advertising hoardings, adverts in programmes. It is so buried in it is like a parasitic tick.

And that isn’t even taking into account that gambling has on the young men and players. I know there are rules so players are not allowed to bet, but we’ve had betting scandals in the past and if you don’t think it is going on now, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. You can regularly read of young players who’s lives have been damaged by this addiction, and it is an addiction.

We talk about protecting the game, but I think that should include everyone who plays, and everyone who watches too. I’m not saying there is an easy fix here, but I would love to hear the mailbox’s opinion of whether this is a problem, or maybe I’m just being soft.

John Matrix AFC

Responses to the gammon of the last Mailbox

Ahhh Aaron Webb. I really do feel depressed about the nation reading mails like yours (and plenty of others to be fair). I say this as one of those bloody immigrants that I am sure you think is ruining the country. My father was thrown out of Uganda (by Idi Amin, a man who the British thought was a nice chap so they left him in charge) and arrived here with less than nothing. My mother arrived here and barely spoke a word of English. The business we run today employs 50 people, our charity has donated around £500k in the past few years and we put random strangers through university that otherwise wouldn’t go. So we can be sure that everyone who arrives is a leech that will never add value to society.

I don’t wish you any ill but I do hope one day you get the determination to fact find yourself and discover a few truths.

I know the ECHR gets bandied about a lot and maybe you’ll discover it’s chief writer was a British conservative and Winston Churchill was one of its great backers. But essentially the British wrote it and stuck the word Europe on it because we imposed it on everyone else. Those bloody EU types and their supranational laws hey?

Maybe you (and many others) will connect the dots that developed western economies consistently reducing foreign aid budgets for 15 years will lead to people getting on boats or crossing borders regardless of whether they have permission to or not. Their countries are getting worse they’re just looking rebalance the life lottery (which the vast majority of humans lose at birth when they’re born in poor non-English speaking countries).

I am sure you’ll argue that we rich countries owe nothing to anyone else…Then you might one day discover that when Britain took over India the Indian share of GDP was 25% of global GDP (Britain’s was 4% ish). By the time we left it was British GDP that was 25% of the globe. In the middle what did Britain do? Industrialise…yes absolutely. Cut off the hands of loomists in India in order to make Manchester and Liverpool the centre of global cotton trading…oh yeah that too. Steal raw materials worth billions today from India and repatriate them to England…so what do we owe to foreign nations am I right?

The sad truth is that somehow a large number of Brits who never fought in WW1 or WW2 were never taught that:

1. Millions of African and Asian soldiers helps to win those wars for Britain. Gandhi, he who is famed for his non-violent protest, walked around India encouraging people to sign up and fight the war!

2. Britain would’ve lost both wars if it weren’t for allies in Europe and the USA.

Britain is not particularly great until you factor in the partnerships we have had in the past. We forgot that around the Brexit vote and somehow are forgetting it more as time goes by and nobody can figure out why the country is materially worse since 2016.

Must be the fault of all those pesky foreigners because God forbid we might all take a look in the mirror.

Also – Liverpool has had, by far, the toughest start of any team in the league and we’re 1 point off the top. I’d have taken it before a ball was kicked and still fancy us to come good once Isak and Mac Allister regain fitness. Allison, VVD, Gravenberch is the best spine in world football. I quite enjoy Stewie Griffin’s mails and am always surprised by how much hate he gets in follow up.

Also I miss Pete Gill and Daniel Storey.

Minty, LFC

…Congratulations to Aaron Webb. Surely the biggest tick-box in the ‘Toxic Masculinity Man of the Year’ competition is the one marked ‘Complete Lack of Self-Awareness’. Armbands will be issued free at the door.

Also, would love to watch him call Peter Obi, Julius Malema or Taro Yamamoto “sissies” to their faces. That would be funny to watch. Quietly confident that even 84-year-old Bernie Sanders would be able to educate Aaron properly on his foolishness.

George

…People like Aaron think they are the silent majority, but much like the anti-trans weirdos, they are actually a very vocal minority.

The majority of us are tolerant and are happy to let people get on with their lives. We keep giving platforms to intolerant weirdos and these views get amplified by the right wing press (which is most of the press).

When they scream about free speech, they just want to be able to use slurs to describe minorities.

Chris, NUFC

…I urge you to look up the rules of punctuation. They exist so we can all have a good time reading, and will really make it so much easier to claim to be the voice of the silent majority with clarity.

Although, based on the content of your message this morning, I suspect that those rules not having a special carve out so people that are either you or that you approve of can abuse the language would piss you right off.

John Grammaticus

No, spare a thought for the white straight man

Regarding your supportive comments over Gary Neville’s self confessed tearing down of the Union Flag & his follow up, & somewhat infantile, justification for so doing I have a few observations.

The Union Flag is representative of this nation & it’s tearing down both disrespectful & insulting under any circumstances or, perhaps, he’d have had to spit upon it, trample it underfoot or set fire to it before you said anything of a remotely condemnatory nature.

Similarly his comment about ‘white, middle aged, angry men’ (he seems to have overlooked heterosexual) being responsible is slightly sweeping & disingenuous & begs the question whether this is the final demographic within this nation that can have unthinking vitriol directed towards it with impunity?

It, similarly, begs the question of who it was exactly that paid Neville’s grossly inflated salary during his career & an inevitable (tongue in cheek) conclusion that if the average IQ of ex professional footballers were any lower it would necessitate their being watered twice a day!

Peter Bowler

How old is Jack now?

Yes… how old is Jack 17 now (I was 21 and in college)?

Jamo, Nairobi