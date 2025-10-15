Scholes names three players England have ‘no chance of winning World Cup’ without

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes insists that England have “no chance of winning the World Cup” without Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

The Three Lions beat Latvia 5-0 on Tuesday evening to confirm their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America in a comfortable evening in Europe’s Baltic region.

England boss Thomas Tuchel caused a stir earlier this month when he left Bellingham, Foden and Grealish out of his squad for the fixtures against Wales and Latvia this month.

When asked if he had a problem with Bellingham during a recent press conference, Tuchel said: “No. There is also no problem with Phil Foden or Jack Grealish either.

“This is the decision, if they like it or not. They know my appreciation, they know I clearly see and observe how good Phil is at the moment for Manchester City.

“Jack knows that I see how influential he is for Everton and is on the way to being the best version of himself. Jude knows he is a special player. He knows that I know he is a special player.

“So, they have to accept it and nothing changes this decision against them or for the other players. It does not change my appreciation for their talent and personality.”

And former Man Utd and England midfielder Scholes admits he was “baffled” by the omission of the trio and claims England have “virtually no chance of winning the World Cup” without them.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “I was a little bit surprised. Those three players, they have to be in his squad and they will be in his squad for the World Cup.

“If you look at the squad now, you would say they have virtually no chance of winning the World Cup. Even with those three players it’s still a big ask but it gives you more of a chance of winning the cup.

“Jude Bellingham has missed a little bit of football but he’s fit now so I would have brought him back in.

“Thomas Tuchel hasn’t got many games left now until the World Cup actually starts, it’s only the November break and then the March one and then we’re there so we need to get these players playing.”

On The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes added: “I don’t agree with it because the England squad in this international break isn’t going to win the World Cup.

“Now look, it’s still a mountain to climb with those three players in there but it makes the squad better, they have to be in it. They’re England’s best three players so I’m baffled by it.”

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Tuchel was trying to “send a message” to the squad ahead of the World Cup.

Carragher said: “I think he’s done something we see more in club management than international football and he’s actually sending a message to his squad.

“He knows Bellingham is going to be in his squad and nine times out of ten he will be on the team but he’s sending a message to not only Bellingham but all the players.

“It wasn’t a great start to Thomas Tuchel’s reign so I think he was sending a message to the players with those calls and I actually don’t mind that.

“There was something happening there that he wasn’t entirely happy with so he’s sent a little message to the squad. I think that’s fine.”

