Danny Murphy is right that England need players like Jude Bellingham, but that does not mean that he is guaranteed to start at next year’s World Cup…

The most talked-about England player during this international break has been one not even in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, with omitted Bellingham remaining a hot topic.

Tuchel made the bold decision to leave fit-again Bellingham out of his squad for this month’s international break, instead favouring the players that served him well in the 5-0 win over Serbia.

Naturally, this call has sparked a huge debate, though it has been justified by Morgan Rogers’ stellar performance in the 3-0 win over Wales.

Speaking post-match, Tuchel insisted that his side needs to learn how to play without Bellingham and Harry Kane, though it is currently difficult to see a road back to the first team for the 22-year-old.

READ: England fans not behaving like insane headbangers is a plus, Tommy Tuchel



There was a time when Bellingham, Kane, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford and Bukayo Saka were sure-fire starters for England, but the Real Madrid star arguably no longer features on this list.

This is not because of Bellingham’s character, though. He is a relentless winner and England certainly need players of this mould, as Murphy has explained.

“Jude Bellingham has got complete belief in himself,” Murphy said in an interview for BetWright.

“He’s able to channel his belief and confidence into big moments on a regular basis, particularly in big games. He’s the main man for grabbing games by the scruff of the neck. He’s a phenomenal player and exactly what you want as a manager.

“The fact that some people are trying to create a narrative that that’s bad for the team or upsetting to players is just so nonsensical to me. I think we actually need more of what he brings – he should be applauded for when he rockets other players, and it should inspire the rest of the squad.

“I’d be amazed if Thomas Tuchel doesn’t start him in the World Cup next summer. Without him, England stand a much weaker chance of winning the tournament – there’s nobody else like him in the squad.”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England legend Hurst brands Bellingham’s dad an ‘absolute disgrace’ after challenging Dortmund boss

👉 Who are the favourites for the 2026 World Cup in the United States?

👉 England ‘underdogs’ claim debunked as Thomas Tuchel gets ‘dangerous’



However, this does not mean that Bellingham will return to England’s starting XI for next year’s World Cup and it is not necessarily true that the Three Lions have a “much weaker chance of winning the tournament” without him.

Don’t get me wrong, Bellingham is a special talent capable of producing game-changing moments on a dime, but Tuchel has already proven the benefits of favouring the “team” over “collecting individual talents”.

This and the performances of others indicate that a World Cup snub is a genuine possibility. Rice and Elliot Anderson’s blossoming partnership means they should be England’s centre-midfield pairing, while Rogers, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are all capable of outshining Bellingham and providing more balance from the No.10 position.