Thomas Tuchel isn’t enjoying being England manager and could take over at Manchester United at the end of the season, according to Scott Minto.

Tuchel oversaw his seventh game as England boss on Thursday night as the Three Lions beat Wales 3-0 at Wembley.

June’s 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal is the only time England have failed to win and keep a clean sheet under the former Chelsea head coach.

Despite some underwhelming performances, it’s been a strong start for Tuchel, who has been tasked with leading England to World Cup glory next summer.

However, that early success comes amid claims from former Chelsea defender Minto that the German is “not really particularly enjoying the England job”.

Minto believes Tuchel could replace under-fire Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim at the end of the season, having been “surprised” by the nature of international management.

“I personally think Amorim will last until the end of the season, and I personally think Thomas Tuchel will take over – we’ll see what happens and whether that’s the case or not,” he told talkSPORT.

“From what I’m hearing, Tuchel is not really particularly enjoying the England job. We’ll have to wait and see how the World Cup goes… If he wins it.

“Of course he sounds excited about it in interviews; he knows how to play the game.

“I’m a fan of Tuchel, I thought what he did at Chelsea was brilliant and I wasn’t unhappy about him being the England manager. I would have preferred Eddie Howe, but I was fine about it.

“Although, I do think Eddie Howe wouldn’t have come out and criticised the England fans last night. I don’t think that’s a play [from Tuchel to angle for an exit] I think it’s just him being him. He is who he is. He’s a very forthright person, he believes in himself, and rightly so because he is one of the top managers in the world.

“I’ve got no beef to grind at all with Thomas Tuchel, I just don’t think he particularly enjoys the whole getting together for a few weeks and then not having any games or camp for a few months.

“I think he’s probably been a little bit surprised by what it’s like to be England manager. He’s used to testing himself against the best teams in the Champions League.

“If there’s a way to find more quality opposition for England, whether it’s friendlies against top teams, then that would be better. But he knows it’s all about major tournaments and that’s how he will be judged.

“But even the group stage of the World Cup, England could cruise through that, so really he’s only going to be judged on one or two knockout games, depending on how far we get. That’s how long it will take for him to get into a really competitive game.

“Bringing it back to Man United and what Sir Jim (Ratcliffe) said, I think it was one of those where he didn’t back the manager 100 per cent initially, which told me a lot, and then he said about the three years.

“But if Manchester United carry on like this, he can’t get three years.”