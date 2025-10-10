Romano reveals Man Utd star ‘will leave’ in 2026 as he drops Fernandes bombshell: ‘I can guarantee’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd defender Tyrell Malacia “will leave” in 2026 as he brings an update on Bruno Fernandes’ future.

The Red Devils brought in over £200m worth of new talent over the summer transfer window with Ruben Amorim mainly improving his attack.

A number of Amorim’s squad spent the second half of last season on loan at other clubs with Malacia one player to get game time elsewhere after struggling at Old Trafford.

Malacia made 12 appearances for PSV Eindhoven in all competitions before returning to Man Utd, where he has been ostracised from the first-team squad.

The Netherlands international, who joined Man Utd for around £12m in 2022, has been hampered severely by injuries after making 22 Premier League appearances in his first season at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

There were rumours of interest over the summer transfer window but he ultimately remained at Old Trafford and, with no chance of making any appearances, Romano insists Malacia “will leave the club” in 2026.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tyrell Malacia, despite returning to training with the first team of Manchester United after a crazy window where he had several opportunities, Tyrell Malacia is not going to sign any new contract at Man United, and in any case, will leave the club for sure, 100% in 2026.”

There were rumours earlier this week that a transfer had been ‘agreed’ for the sale of Fernandes to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

However, Romano dismissed those reports earlier this week and he has doubled down on that but warned that Saudi clubs will try to sign the Man Utd captain again ahead of next summer.

Romano added: “Many questions on some reports saying Bruno Fernandes already has a deal agreed with Saudi Pro League sides for 2026.

“I can guarantee that nothing has been agreed between Bruno and he Saudis for 2026. That’s not the case, nothing done, nothing agreed.

“From Saudi they wanted Bruno three years ago, [and again] two years ago, [and again] one year ago when he extended his contract at Man Utd, and again this summer.

“So a long time from Saudi that they keep insisting and pushing for Bruno. They love Bruno, so if at any moment he decides to open the doors they’ll be ready to offer a crazy salary and to bring him in.

“But at the moment I can guarantee Bruno has decided nothing about that. He’s committed to zero contracts with the Saudis or anyone else.”