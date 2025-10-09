Wayne Rooney has been slammed for propagating a Manchester United conspiracy theory – Djibril Cisse is “not going to take this accusation any longer”.

Cisse was part of the QPR team which faced Manchester City on the final day of the 2011/2012 season, when Roberto Martinez’s side staged a dramatic comeback to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester United.

United had beaten Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and were ready celebrate with City trailing to QPR in the final stages, but Edin Dzeko’s late equaliser laid the platform for Sergio Aguero to score the most famous goal in Premier League history.

QPR could have been relegated that day but knew they were safe when the late goals were scored, and Rooney has been the spokesperson for the suggestion that the QPR players, including Cisse, were purposefully phoning it in to ensure City would win the title instead of United.

The Red Devils hero has picked out Cisse in particular for criticism as he was seen “celebrating” with city players after the final whistle.

Cisse has had enough and has set the record straight in an interview with FourFourTwo.

He said: “I’m not going to take this accusation any longer. I was celebrating with Samir Nasri.

“I didn’t celebrate with Mario Balotelli, Sergio Aguero or anybody else. I celebrated with my brother, Samir, who had been a friend of mine for 15 years.

“I was happy for my friend and also that we managed to stay up. I don’t care about Man City. My friend finally won the Premier League after many years in England and I was happy for him and also for me. That’s all.”

Cisse had opened the scoring for QPR and questioned why his side would have fought so hard to take the lead if the plan had been to lose to Manchester City.

Probably to avoid being relegated, but anyway…

He added: “What Rooney said isn’t cool. He took out his frustrations on me. It’s not my fault.

“If we had wanted Man City to win the league, would it not have been a little risky to have waited until the very last minute to let them score?

“We could have let them win 4–0 or 5–0 and gone home. But we played a strong team, the manager wanted to win that game. It wasn’t our reserve team.”