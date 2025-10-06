Pundit Wayne Rooney has hit out at “rumours” suggesting Nottingham Forest could sack Ange Postecoglou after only seven games in charge.

Postecoglou recently returned to management, having been appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottm Forest, who have endured a torrid start to the season.

Forest‘s decision to part ways with Nuno was controversial as he retained fan backing after guiding the club to European qualification last season, but his position became untenable due to his fallout with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The appointment of Postecoglou was risky as he adopts a completely different style of play than Nuno and he has had a nightmare start of Forest, who are winless in his seven matches in charge across all competitions.

On Sunday, Forest suffered a one-sided 2-0 loss to Newcastle and this loss leaves Postecoglou as the firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

READ: Who will be next Nottingham Forest manager after Ange Postecoglou sack?



Post-match, a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claimed Nottm Forest have called an ’emergency SOS meeting’ to discuss Postecoglou’s future.

Postecoglou appears on borrowed time at Forest, but Rooney has explained why his axe would be “absolutely crazy”.

“It’s crazy all the rumours you’re hearing is Ange could be sacked, he’s had six, seven games, its absolutely crazy,” Rooney said.

“I like Ange I think he’s a good manager, he struggled in the league with Tottenham last season and then he won the Europa League and it was strange Nuno getting sacked at Forest and they brought Ange in.

“I don’t hear anyone talking about the ownership and the decisions they’re making. They’re the ones making the decisions, so someone has to be responsible for hiring him.

“He’s been unlucky, the Forest fans really liked Nuno and it doesn’t look like they’re willing to give Ange the time.”

MORE NOTTM FOREST COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Angeball can’t prevent Postecoglou sack as doom-laden Forest outclassed at Newcastle

👉 ‘I’ve picked fights’ – Postecoglou says reporter ‘might have been a lost cause’ in bizarre sack rebuttal

👉 Postecoglou sack push after Newcastle to focus on selection call as Carragher misses key to fan rebuke

Postecoglou was outspoken after the loss against Newcastle and confirmed that he “expects to have a discussion” with Marinakis over his future.

“I expect to have a discussion with the owner and everyone else at the football club about what we’ve embarked on here, where we’re at and what we need to do for sure,” Postecoglou said post-match.

“If people want to make an assessment of me after three and a half weeks, which we’ve had six or seven games in a row, then there’s nothing I can do about that.”

Once pressed further on his future at Forest, Postecoglou added: “It’s a fun game, isn’t it? It’s fun every week. It’s me this week and who knows, maybe you’re all right and I’m gone. Next week it’ll be somebody else and there’s a lot of fun around it.

“I don’t care. I love the position I’m in right now where I have to fight for everything. It’s what I’ve done my whole career.

“I started in Australia when I was 32 years old in semi-professional football. And I’m here in the Premier League at the age of 60. Do you reckon I lack self-belief or don’t like a fight? I didn’t get here because of my connections.

“In fact, I’ve picked fights. I have, even in the schoolyard. I’ve picked fights with people who I knew would beat me up. That’s the kind of person I am.

“I totally understand that it’s part of the fanfare around the Premier League that there needs to be a manager who’s always under the spotlight. I get that. It’s my turn at the moment.

“But I think, like most other managers, I think we actually enjoy this bit.”