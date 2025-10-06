Spanish coach to offer ‘reset’ at Man Utd with ‘patience limited’ for Amorim as ‘ceiling approaches’

Unai Emery has been linked with replacing Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are ‘quietly considering’ Unai Emery as their next head coach as Ruben Amorim comes under pressure, according to reports.

The Red Devils made a poor start to the new season with widespread reports indicating that Amorim needs to be aiming for a European place in order to keep his job this term.

Man Utd beat newly-promoted Sunderland 2-0 over the weekend to pull themselves into the top half of the Premier League table but Amorim’s test now will be to stay consistent.

Too many times have Man Utd failed to win back-to-back matches under the Portuguese head coach with their latest sequence of win, loss, win, loss, win, highlighting their issues.

Next up the Red Devils have arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield with Man Utd, despite the Reds’ poor form, likely to be unable to pick up a win in that match.

There were even rumours that a defeat against Sunderland at the weekend could have cost Amorim his job after the Man Utd hierarchy spent over £200m on new recruits in the summer.

A number of managers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford if Man Utd decide to sack Amorim, who has only won 37 points from 34 Premier League matches since taking over from Erik ten Hag.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Aston Villa boss Emery has ‘once again been targeted’ by Man Utd as they see the Spanish coach as the ‘ideal profile to reset’ the club.

Even Amorim admits ‘a ceiling is approaching if the setbacks continue’ with Man Utd ‘aware that the current project isn’t meeting expectations, has quietly considered names like Emery and [Oliver] Glasner as replacements in the event of his dismissal’.

Emery ‘could be tempted by a major challenge: managing one of the English giants’ and ‘the manager’s ambition could fuel difficult negotiations’.

The report adds: ‘On the other hand, United’s management understands that they cannot prolong the wait indefinitely. Their expectations are high, but their patience is limited.

‘If United decide to part ways with Amorim, Unai Emery would be in a position to offer a tactical overhaul with authority, as he is used to projects with high pressure and high demands.’

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol reckons the Red Devils’ win over Sunderland was the first time in a while that he has watched a Man Utd match without “some sort of drama”.

Nicol told ESPN: “I bet you, Amorim wishes every Saturday could be like this. I can’t remember the last time we watched Manchester United, home or away, where there wasn’t at some stage, some sort of drama, whether it’s giving a lead away, or whether it’s a comeback or or whether it’s just rubbish.

“I mean, for the first time ever I can remember in recent memory, there’s nothing to say about this Man United side. It was comfortable.

“As soon as Mount scored, they never looked in any danger.”

On Senne Lammens performance against the Black Cats, Nicol added: “I know it’s tough to call it on this game, but a couple of times Lammens came for crosses, he just looked as though he’d been there all his life.

“It’s how it should be for a Manchester United team playing Old Trafford against a team like Sunderland. Job done. No panic, no drama. Move along to the next.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd were only going to sack Amorim if something “crazy” happened against Sunderland like a heavy defeat.

