Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has decided to ‘throw’ one of his players in at the deep end against Sunderland amid INEOS’ ‘bullish’ verdict.

Amorim is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so he really needs a win on Saturday as his Man Utd side hosts Sunderland at Old Trafford.

There has been little sign of improvement from Man Utd at the start of this campaign, as Amorim‘s 3-4-3 system is still failing, and it’s hard to see this changing.

The pressure has mounted on Amorim following a run of three Premier League defeats in six matches, while they have suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Amorim has not done much right since taking over at Man Utd, with the head coach under immense scrutiny over his refusal to adapt and he’s also been criticised for sticking with Alter Bayindir following the deadline day arrival of Senne Lammens.

Bayindir is not good enough to be anything more than a No.2 for Man Utd, and he’s been a weak link at the start of this season, but he has retained a starting berth as Amorim has opted to ease Lammens into the fold.

However, this has changed on Saturday as Amorim has ‘thrown Lammens into the fray’ against Sunderland, with the £18m goalkeeper making his first Premier League start.

On this decision, BBC journalist Simon Stone explained: ‘With his back against the wall and huge pressure over his job, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has handed £18.1m goalkeeper Senne Lammens his debut.

‘The deadline day signing from Royal Antwerp has sat out the last three games but Amorim has decided today is the day to throw the 23-year-old into the fray.

‘United were bullish about the decision to sign Lammens in preference to Aston Villa’s World Cup winner Emi Martinez, citing the positive data that show him to be one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers.

‘There is no easing in period. Lammens needs to perform today.’

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Amorim has explained why he is not scared to lose his job.

“The worst thing in this job is not to win games,” Amorim said.

“And that is the same feeling in Casa Pia when I lose in the third division. It’s a dream to be here and I want to continue here and I want to fight for this.

“But the problem is now. What makes me suffer is to lose games, it is not to lose my job. You fear to lose your job when you have to pay the bills. And I don’t have that feeling. I just want to continue this.

“But when we don’t win games, that is the suffering that I have. It’s not the fear of losing the job. I don’t care.”