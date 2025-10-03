Hear us out. Ruben Amorim to Nottingham Forest and Ange Postecoglou to Manchester United in a manager swap deal actually makes sense…

Over the past year, our Premier League sack race leaderboard has been dominated by Amorim and Postecoglou, who are currently first and second (or 20th and 19th?) in the standings.

In Postecoglou‘s case, this is mightily impressive as he has changed clubs and arguably remains under as much scrutiny as Amorim, who is still on the brink at Man Utd.

Postecoglou could and perhaps should have hammered the final nail in Amorim’s coffin at Man Utd when his Spurs side did a job on the Red Devils to win last season’s Europa League. However, it was Big Ange, whose position at Tottenham remained untenable amid their dire Premier League form, who was sacked following the match.

Amorim, meanwhile, was backed with Man Utd’s £230m summer spend on signings intended to make his squad more capable of thriving in his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

There was pre-season optimism at Man Utd, as there often is, but this has swiftly evaporated following a string of poor results, with even Amorim’s strongest supporters losing faith following last weekend’s damaging 3-1 loss to Brentford.

In the summer, Man Utd overhauled their attack and signed a new goalkeeper, but they remain equally ineffective across the pitch, with Amorim’s go-to system not suited to this group of players or the club overall, and this won’t change.

Despite this, Amorim had gone for the method of dying on his sword and has refused to change, saying before Saturday’s match against Sunderland: “I don’t think we’ve lost because of the system. That’s my opinion.”

You somewhat have to admire Amorim’s bullish refusal to adapt in an attempt to save face (and boost his chances of falling on his feet elsewhere a la Vincent Kompnay), but this decision will be his undoing at Man Utd.

And while Amorim’s disastrous reign has continued to descend, Postecoglou has returned to management by replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest.

For Postecoglou, the attraction to Forest was clear as they are, undeservingly, in the Europa League and are striving for more under an ambitious (and batsh*t) owner.

However, the decision from Forest to appoint Postecoglou was nonsensical, given that he and Nuno have polar opposite playing styles and that they are attempting to usher in this seismic change a few games into the new season rather than in the summer.

Nuno also retains the support of Forest’s supporters, so Postecoglou to Forest was destined for disaster from the get-go, and it’s already falling apart, with home fans calling for his demise during the 3-2 loss against FC Midtjylland on Thursday.

So Forest, like Man Utd, should soon be looking for a new manager and their search could begin as early as this month’s international break if this weekend goes awry.

Then, a swap deal involving Amorim and Postecoglou obviously won’t be considered, but this would be a less daft route than Man Utd and Nottm Forest appointing their current managers in the first place.

Put simply, this is because Forest, unlike Man Utd, actually has players ready-made for Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, while Postecoglou would immediately get brownie points at Old Trafford for using players in their natural positions in a 4-3-2-1 formation, which is perfect for this current Red Devils squad.

I’m not saying that Amorim would excel at Nottm Forest and vice versa with Postecoglou at Man Utd, but the two managers and clubs would be better if they sanctioned this never-before-seen swap deal than they are at the moment.

