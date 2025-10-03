Ange Postecoglou is already under pressure at Nottingham Forest.

According to reports, Ange Postecoglou’s job at Nottingham Forest is already ‘in serious jeopardy’ following a string of poor results.

Last month, Postecoglou was appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottm Forest, who dismissed the former Spurs and Wolves boss following his fallout with Evangelos Marinakis and Edu.

This was a controversial decision as Nuno did a great job at Nottm Forest, taking the Premier League side from a relegation battle to European qualification.

However, Nuno’s position at Nottm Forest became untenable amid his fallout with the top brass, who opted for Postecoglou to implement an attacking brand of football.

This put Postecoglou in a difficult position, though he has not been as pragmatic as he could have been, with performances and results declining following his arrival.

READ: Why Amorim to Nottm Forest and Postecoglou to Man Utd in manager swap deal makes sense…



Under Postecoglou, Nottm Forest are winless in six games across all competitions and a report from The Telegraph‘s John Percy claims he is already ‘in serious jeopardy’, with the head coach ‘fighting for his future’.

Marinakis is said ‘to be growing seriously concerned by the results and performances’, while he is ‘hopeful of an upturn’ and is ‘reluctant to dismiss another manager’.

However, it is still pointed out that he could lose his job if Nottm Forest lose against Newcastle United this weekend.

‘It is acknowledged that this weekend’s game at Newcastle is a very difficult fixture, another poor performance and defeat could end with Postecoglou claiming the record of the shortest ever Premier League reign. ‘Marinakis will ultimately make the decision on the former Tottenham manager’s future, while he will seek opinion from chief football officer Ross Wilson and Edu Gaspar, the club’s global head of football.’

MORE NOTTM FOREST COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Who will be next Nottingham Forest manager after Ange Postecoglou sack?

👉 Man Utd penny-pinching, Postecoglou pain keeps Amorim second in sack race

👉 ‘Marinakis hired Postecoglou for one reason’ with Forest Prem survival secondary: ‘Forget everything else’



Despite this, a respected Twitter account with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Postecoglou will have until the international break in November to save himself.

They said on X: Exclusive: Nottingham Forest owners will give Ange Postecoglou till November international break to improve results.

“They are surprised with the current results.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s match against Newcastle, Postecoglou refused to be drawn on his future.

“It’s a valid assumption in modern football that there is always a manager that is under pressure. That’s just part and parcel of what we do, but I don’t think that way,” Postecoglou said.

“Put it this way: I knew I was getting sacked at Tottenham about three or four months before I did, but that didn’t stop me from winning something. It doesn’t enter my head.

“My responsibility lies in making sure this football club progresses and gets to a position where it can challenge for things. If I start putting timelines to that or worry about what is going to happen next week then I am not performing the role I have been given. I just don’t think it is helpful to anyone.”