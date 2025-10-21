Ange Postecoglou would reportedly ‘seriously consider’ a return to Celtic of the opportunity arose, and he ‘could be an option’ if one thing happens at the club.

Postecoglou’s time in England has likely faded out now. In his first season, with Tottenham, he guided them to fifth in the Premier League.

They then won the Europa League the next season, but finished 17th in the league, leading to the Australian being given the boot.

And after 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest after that – failing to win a single game – he was sacked there.

The manager explained how he felt he didn’t “fit, in general” and as such it seems unlikely that another Premier League team will give him a chance.

But there is a chance of a return to former side Celtic, where Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership in both 2021/22 and 2022/23 before his move to Tottenham.

According to Football Insider, the manager would ‘seriously consider’ a return to Celtic if the opportunity arose.

And there is a chance of that happening, per the explanation within the report. Sources reportedly say that he ‘could be an option’ if current manager Brendan Rodgers does not sign a new deal.

Rodgers – who has led Celtic to the title in the last two seasons – is out of contract in 2026, and the report suggests he’s ‘increasingly likely to quit’ amid a feeling that things have gone stale as a result of the lack of ambition and backing from the board.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT suggests Rodgers is likely to leave his post as Celtic boss when his deal expires at the end of the season.

It is reportedly understood that he could seek a fresh start, and there is every chance that an English side could tempt him with a move.

READ: Actually, winners Manchester United had a better summer transfer window than losers Liverpool

Rodgers has previously managed Swansea, Liverpool and Leicester, and his spell as a Premier League manager was more successful than Postecoglou’s.

In 312 matches in the English top flight, Rodgers won 139 games, at a rate of 1.56 points per game.

Postecoglou managed 81 games in the Premier League, winning 31 and averaging 1.3 points per game.

As such, if Rodgers is to return to England, he’ll likely do better than his potential successor, who is seemingly more well suited to managing Celtic than he was managing a big Premier League side.

Where Rodgers could end up is unclear, but talkSPORT insider Alex Crook has named Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham as potential destinations given their managers are all out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Whether any move on and make space remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Nuno sack and West Ham relegation would make double history after ‘f***ing stupid’ decision