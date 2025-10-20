According to reports, Nottingham Forest are ‘closing in’ on former Everton boss Sean Dyche, who is ‘ready to accept’ an offer to replace Ange Postecoglou.

For the second time this season, Nottm Forest are searching for a new permanent manager.

This follows Forest’s decision to part ways with former Spurs and Celtic head coach Postecoglou, who failed to win any of his eight games in charge across all competitions.

The final straw was Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea, with it subsequently reported that controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis left the ground during the match and Postecoglou was sacked minutes after the final whistle.

In recent days, Forest have been linked with several potential replacements, including Dyche, Roberto Mancini and Marco Silva.

On Sunday evening, a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Dyche has emerged as the ‘leading contender’ to replace Postecoglou.

His report claimed:

‘The Athletic reported on Saturday that Forest had spoken to Dyche and former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who now appears unlikely to return to English football. Marco Silva is not expected to leave Fulham. ‘Global head of football Edu and global technical director George Syrianos are leading Forest’s search to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou and have held positive meetings with Dyche.’

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Premier League club are ‘closing in’ on Dyche. On Monday morning, he said on X: ‘Nottingham Forest are closing in on appointment of Sean Dyche as new head coach.

‘After Roberto Mancini talks collapsed as revealed yesterday, deal being finalised with Dyche who’s ready to accept.’

Sky Sports, meanwhile, have claimed that Dyche has a ‘verbal agreement’ to replace Postecoglou after ‘negotiations progresses late on Sunday night’.

It is also noted that ‘both parties are keen to sort a deal quickly’ so Dyche has enough time to prepare for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Porto.

The report claims that there are ‘still some final legal details to be sorted’, though ‘he could be confirmed in the role later on Monday’.

On Sunday, a report from journalist Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport revealed six reasons behind Nottm Forest’s decision to appoint Dyche, who has been ‘deemed a fit’ due to ‘his strong Premier League experience viewed and his style’/

Also, the ‘costly’ £10m fee required for ‘appreciated’ Silva was a stumbling block, while Jacobs has revealed why Steve Cooper, Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are not going to land the job either.

He explained: