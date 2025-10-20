Potential fee revealed as Man Utd ‘prepare’ transfer to bring Mason Greenwood back to Old Trafford

Man Utd are looking at the possibility of bringing Mason Greenwood back to Old Trafford as they ‘prepare’ an offer to Marseille, according to reports.

While at Man Utd, the 23-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

After scoring four goals as Marseille beat Le Havre 6-2 on Saturday, Greenwood took has tally to the season to seven goals and four assists in ten matches in all competitions.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd have ‘decided to take an ambitious step in the market and is preparing an outlay of close to €100m to repatriate’ Greenwood in the summer.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United let Mason Greenwood leave for Olympique Marseille in 2024 for around €26 million and retains a 50% release clause on his future sale. Sources close to the English club indicate they are not satisfied with receiving that portion and want to rectify the situation with an outright purchase.

‘In Manchester, they suggest that the €100 million fee would allow Mason Greenwood to be brought back without sharing profits or depending on subsequent release clauses. The club values ​​both his performance in France and his commercial potential following his improved image.’

Despite a sale elsewhere meaning Man Utd ‘would still receive a significant percentage thanks to his resale clause, they prefer to assume the cost now and gain full control of the player’.

When asked whether Greenwood can become one of the world’s elite if he keeps up his current form, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi replied: “It’s true that Mason can do more, not just in terms of goals scored because in that area he doesn’t need to do better. He’s already a top player in front of goal, but he can become one of the best players in the world, because he has the ability.

“He can improve in helping the team when it needs it, when it’s necessary. But I want to protect Mason from criticism, he’s always scored a lot of goals and never missed a training session. But he still has room for improvement.”

Previously speaking of Greenwood’s potential, De Zerbi said: “All the credit goes to his mother and father. And I’m here to help him become more complete. When he needs a hug, a word of support, I gladly give it. And when I need to push him to give more, I have to do that too because that’s my job.

“I would especially like to help him be remembered, in this stadium and by these supporters, as one of the greatest players to have played here at the Velodrome. There have been so many great players here, but I think Greenwood has the qualities to be remembered that way. And I’m trying to help him progress.”

De Zerbi continued: “If he wants to become a great player, he must run off the ball. I saw Mbappe, I saw Dembele pressing without the ball, and Greenwood has to do it too. He has worked on pressing, but not always. When he wants to, he does it, and he must understand that this effort is what separates the greats.”

