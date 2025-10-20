Manchester United centre-back Matthijs De Ligt has revealed that they targeted two Liverpool stars during their 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

The Red Devils earned their most important win to date under head coach Ruben Amorim on Sunday afternoon.

After beating Sunderland before the international break, Man Utd followed that up with a statement 2-1 victory over Premier League holders Liverpool at Anfield. This is the first time they have won back-to-back league games under Amorim.

United made the perfect start to the game as Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock inside two minutes before Harry Maguire headed home a late winner following Cody Gakpo’s equaliser.

This result leaves Man Utd only two points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League table as Arne Slot’s side are in a crisis amid a run of four straight losses in all competitions.

Liverpool have issues all over the pitch as most of their key players are struggling, with one of their biggest problems being at full-back.

Milos Kerkez and Conor Bradley started against Man Utd and speaking post-match, De Ligt revealed that they were targeted by the Red Devils.

“We knew that Liverpool have weaknesses. And that’s their full-backs,” De Ligt revealed.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has revealed his concern with their full-backs as Slot’s side are “not coping very well” with the “style of the Premier League right now”.

“If you look at the signings Liverpool have brought in, the full-backs are quite small so there’s no real great physical presence,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Set-piece-wise, is the team big enough? It looks like they are not coping very well with set pieces and are struggling with the style of the Premier League right now.

“I don’t think it’s one glaring problem, it’s lots of things. Some of their best players from last season are not at the same levels and it’s not quite happening for Liverpool now.

“They felt invincible last season; now as soon as someone beat them, they have lost four in a row. It’s like Manchester City last season: you couldn’t believe they were losing. It’s the same with Liverpool now.

“They have got to get out of it quickly but we’re not going to see the best of Liverpool until the second half of the season. With Liverpool sometimes there is a mindset of not wanting to do the dirty work.

“Liverpool are a much better team than Manchester United so if Manchester United are to come to Anfield and win it was to be like that, get a bit of luck with a late goal.

“Liverpool are not at the races at all defensively. Until they fix that, they can’t win the league.”