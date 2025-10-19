Former FIFA referee and ex-PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has given his verdict on Bryan Mbeumo’s controversial opener for Manchester United in their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, which “surprised” Jamie Carragher.

Harry Maguire scored the late winner for United after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Mbeumo’s first-minute goal, which led several Liverpool players to confront referee Michael Oliver as Alexis Mac Allister lay on the ground clutching his head.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk had elbowed his teammate in the build-up to the goal, and the contention was that Oliver should have blown his whistle, as is the custom for head injuries.

But Hackett believes the correct decision was made, with VAR unable to intervene if – as Oliver suggests was the case – the referee did not see the head injury.

“Three players challenged in a fair manner for the ball which bounced and put Man United on the attack. They went in to score a good goal,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“It appeared that Referee Oliver had not seen the head injury and play was allowed to continue. Goal scored and correctly allowed.

“VAR cannot intervene on this it is not a clear and obvious error.”

Offering up his thoughts on the incident, Carragher said on commentary: “I have been frustrated that players have taken advantage of that rule. There was an incident in the Arsenal game yesterday near the dugout, and the referee pulled it back.

“I am very surprised Michael Oliver hasn’t brought it back.”

Gary Neville was left stunned by Van Dijk’s role in the goal, saying on commentary: “Mac Allister goes down, but what stuns me is Van Dijk. Mbeumo runs off him; he can’t see him. That is the big surprise.

“Mbeumo reacts like a boxer off the ground, and he is away. Mamardashvili can’t keep it out, a stunning start for Manchester United. I can’t work out if Van Dijk is trying to play him offside. He points towards Konate as if to say, ‘That is your man.’ It is a strange handover from him.”

Analysing the goal on Sky Sports, Roy Keane said: “Obviously the referee could stop it but I don’t know why Virgil van Dijk is getting involved [with the header]. He then goes back in [to tackle Fernandes] so he is out of position. Liverpool is on the back foot but it is poor from Van Dijk.”

Redknapp added: “It is brilliant from United but Van Dijk makes a big mistake. He has to sprint back. Yes there is a collision but you have to get back into shape. He can’t just pass it on to [Ibrahima] Konate.”