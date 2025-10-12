As we all know, Ange Postecoglou is under severe pressure at Nottingham Forest. But in a hilarious turn of events, Sean Dyche is reportedly ‘waiting in the wings’ if he is sacked.

Nottingham Forest are winless in seven games under Postecoglou, who replaced popular head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after only three matches this season.

Nuno fell out with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and sporting director Edu Gaspar, and his sacking was purely political, as he did a terrific job in the dugout.

The Portuguese took the club from a relegation battle to Europe in 18 months and was replaced by a manager who led a Tottenham Hotspur side capable of winning the Europa League to a 17th-place finish in the Premier League last term.

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t expect Marinakis to regret sacking Nuno and appointing Big Ange, but the Australian’s tenure is going far worse than anyone could have imagined.

Beaten by Arsenal in his first game in charge, Postecoglou has overseen a Carabao Cup defeat to second-tier side Swansea City, a Premier League draw at Burnley, defeats against Sunderland and Newcastle, and Europa League draws against Real Betis and, more recently, a 3-2 home loss to FC Midtjylland.

Appointing Postecoglou was a baffling decision at the time, as his brand of football is all about attack, attack, attack, whereas Nuno set his teams up to be compact and lethal on the break.

There is nothing compact about how Forest are playing under Postecoglou, and with Chelsea at home up next, the Tricky Trees will surely be on their third manager of the campaign before November.

But who would Marinakis appoint if Postecoglou is given the boot? Having made the drastic change to such an attack-minded boss, you’d expect him to appoint someone with a similar, albeit more organised, philosophy.

Well… not quite.

According to The Telegraph, the ‘front-runner’ for the job should Postecoglou get sacked is former Everton and Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in January, but he’s remained in the public eye, appearing on multiple podcasts.

He’s really been leaning into his whole ‘game’s gone’ and ‘utter woke nonsense’ schtick, which might’ve suggested he isn’t too fussed about managing in the Premier League any time soon.

However, Dyche lives in Nottingham, and his long-term assistant Ian Woan – a Forest favourite who played for the club for a decade – could help smooth the way, the report adds.

Furthermore, the 54-year-old is unemployed, so unlike other candidates such as Fulham boss Marco Silva and ex-Forest manager Steve Cooper (now at Brondby in Denmark), he wouldn’t require compensation to appoint.

Dyche, who ‘has significant experience of keeping teams in the Premier League’, could help steady the ship post-Postecoglou, and the ex-Everton boss is ‘waiting in the wings’ as Marinakis ‘considers parting ways’ with his current head coach.

Saturday’s fixture against Chelsea will surely be Postecoglou’s last if Forest are beaten again – or even if they fail to win.

Astonishingly, it’s Dyche in ‘prime position’ to take over, despite it making absolutely no sense.

From the fact his philosophy is similar to Nuno’s (but a serious downgrade on the Portuguese) to being the complete opposite of Postecoglou, appointing Dyche would simply show that Marinakis doesn’t know what he’s doing.

You couldn’t make it up, folks. Lurch and lurch again…

