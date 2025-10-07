Ex-PL striker wants ‘no-brainer’ Rangers job as three players Dyche ‘could sign’ are revealed

Jermain Defoe and Sean Dyche have been linked with the Rangers job.

Former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe insists he would be “straight on that flight or train” if the Scottish giants offered him the manager’s job.

The Scottish Premiership side sacked Russell Martin after winning just one of their first seven league matches since taking over in the summer, while they lost their first two league phase games in the Europa League.

Astonishingly, Rangers find themselves eighth in the Premiership table with the Gers needing fresh impetus to catapult them towards the top, where they are used to being.

A number of names have been linked with the role, including Steven Gerrard and Mark van Bommel, but now former Premier League striker Defoe has thrown his hat into the ring.

Defoe, who scored 32 goals in 74 appearances for Rangers, told talkSPORT: “I’ll be straight on that flight or train. I think it’s well documented how much I love that football club.

“The boy from the East End, (at the) back end of his career, goes to a club like Rangers. I was a massive Coisty (Ally McCoist) fan when I was a kid.

“I was privileged enough to play for the football club. I understood what it meant to play for the football club and the badge.

“If I had the chance, and I’ve said it many times, if I had the chance to go to that club in any sort of capacity, for me, it’s a no-brainer.”

Former Burnley and Everton boss Sean Dyche has also been mooted as a potential candidate with Football Insider claiming he ‘could sign’ Michael Keane, Dwight McNeil and Ben Mee if he joins Rangers.

And Sky Sports tell us what is really going on currently, with their blog claiming: ‘Rangers are still in the process of drawing up a list of potential successors to Russell Martin.

‘It is understood there is no clear outstanding candidate so far, despite a number of names being linked with the job.

‘Hearts’ Derek McInnes is believed to have admirers at Ibrox but his side are currently top of the Scottish Premiership.

‘Sean Dyche has also been mentioned again but Sky Sports News understands he would not be interested in the role at this time.

‘Martin was sacked on Sunday after having to be escorted out of Falkirk’s ground by police to protect him from a group of Rangers supporters.

‘It is thought several members of the Rangers board had been ready to sack Martin earlier in the campaign but others had wanted to see if he could turn things around.

‘The preferred choice among many supporters appears to be a return for Steven Gerrard but it is not clear how feasible that is at this stage.’

