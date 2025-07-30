According to reports, two Tottenham Hotspur stars are on the brink of leaving as forward Heung-Min Son is ‘close’ to a ‘sensational move’.

This summer transfer window is proving difficult for Spurs as they have missed out on Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White and still have plenty of business to do in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are currently eighth in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders after landing Mohammed Kudus, while they have invested to land Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso permanently.

The north London outfit are also working on exits, with Son expected to be one notable departure this summer.

The 33-year-old has been a superb asset for Spurs over his ten-year stint at the Premier League giants, but his form declined last season and is likely to be offloaded this summer.

This window is the last opportunity for Spurs to make money on Son as he has entered the final year of his contract and MLS side Los Angeles FC currently looks his most likely destination.

READ: Spurs transfer failure has echoes of banter in worst summer possible



Last week, a report claimed LAFC are ‘pushing hard’ to land Son, while Caught Offside revealed on Wednesday that the MLS outfit are ‘edging closer’ to the forward in a ‘sensational move’.

Discussions are said to have ‘accelerated’ of late and have ‘entered a critical phase’ with Spurs ‘ready’ to offload their experienced attacker.

The report adds:

‘Spurs are believed to have placed a valuation of €25 million on the 31-year-old attacker, whose contract expires in less than a year. He was influential for them last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in a season which saw them win the Europa League at the end. ‘Interestingly, Son had received a lucrative proposal from a Saudi Arabian club earlier this summer. However, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has made it clear he prefers a move to the United States, where he could make a major impact on and off the pitch while remaining closer to Western football markets and media.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The super secret transfer release clauses Spurs can still make an absolute hash of triggering

👉 Liverpool seventh in five-year Premier League net spend table after Luis Diaz sale

👉 Rodrygo’s verdict on becoming ‘highest-paid’ Tottenham star revealed amid one reason for verdict

Spurs youngster Mikey Moore is also on track to leave the club this summer as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is likely to join Rangers on loan as a ‘green light’ will be given soon.

Romano tweeted: ‘Rangers are optimistic to seal all details of Mikey Moore loan deal this week.

‘No buy option, straight loan until June 2026 with salary covered as Spurs are set to give final green light soon. Moore, keen on joining Rangers project.’