Tottenham ‘concern’ under Frank revealed as Spurs eye January loan for former ‘best in world’

Tottenham are among the clubs looking at a Real Madrid star

Former Premier League boss Sam Allardyce has revealed the one “concern” he has about Tottenham under Thomas Frank this season.

The north Londoners have been doing well under Frank since the former Brentford head coach replaced Ange Postecoglou over the summer.

Tottenham are currently third in the Premier League table, one point behind defending champions Liverpool and two adrift of arch-rivals Arsenal, who lead the way.

It has not always been spectacular at times from Spurs this season but they have got the results on the board and it gives Frank a good platform to build from.

However, former England boss Allardyce reckons Frank and Tottenham will “be concerned” about where the goals are going to come from despite only Arsenal and Manchester City scoring more this term.

Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “I think Thomas Frank is brilliant at what he does. But you know, will they score enough goals?

READ: How Thomas Frank is making Tottenham Hotspur less Spursy…

“Have they got enough goals? That’s probably one of the things that I’d be concerned about.”

There are rumours that Tottenham could be looking to bring in a new goalkeeper in January with Marc-Andre ter Stegen linked and Spanish website Sport claiming ‘specifically, interest is high in the Premier League’.

Spurs and other clubs are looking at a loan deal with a purchase option despite Guglielmo Vicario’s decent form in goal this season.

Former Barcelona boss Xavi once described Ter Stegen as “the best goalkeeper in the world”, he said in 2023: “For me it was an advantage to know Marc. As a manager it was an advantage, I know how he thinks, his personality, he is very methodical, he’s a perfectionist.

“He has worked a lot and he was aware that he had to improve too. Right now he is at an extraordinary level. I would say that, right now, he is the best goalkeeper in the world. Even more so for us what we in terms of play. With the ball to feet in goal, he is perfect for us. Having Marc in goal makes me calm.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Tottenham look to build on ‘false position’ as Frank ‘contacts’ striker ‘directly’ over January loan

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Postecoglou, Liverpool, Amorim, Spurs, Maresca

👉 Frank eager to land former Real Madrid defender as Tottenham face battle with rivals

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has also been linked to Tottenham in recent days and former Spurs scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – reckons he “could make a real difference” for Frank’s side.

Brown told Football Insider: “It comes as no surprise that there is interest in Semenyo.

“He’s been excellent since the start of last season really, and has performed above the level I thought he was capable of when I first saw him play which I’m happy to say.

“He’s so instrumental in what Bournemouth do, he scores goals, gives them power and running ability, and he does so well technically and creatively as well.

“As a result of that, he’s maintained his form even when other big players have left the club.

“Semenyo would be an asset in anybody’s team, and that’s why I’m told Tottenham and Man United have both been looking at bringing him in.

“The issue with United is, where would he play? If it’s on the right, they’ve got Mbeumo there, and if it’s on the left they’ve got Cunha, so is there space for him?

“For Tottenham, though, he’s the type of player who could make a real difference for them.

“Bournemouth will be preparing for that interest, because of the players they lost in the summer and the interest in him, and they won’t want to see him go.

“He signed a new contract so it won’t be easy or cheap to get him out, but I don’t think that’s put clubs off, they will feel they can tempt him away.”