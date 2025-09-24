Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank admits that he “would like to see” Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane return to Spurs as soon as possible.

Kane, who scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs, left Tottenham in 2023 for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich without winning a trophy in north London.

After going trophyless in his first campaign with the Bavarians, Kane finally got his hands on his first major trophy last season as they won the Bundesliga.

Kane will no doubt stay at Bayern Munich for this season, where he is likely to win at least one more trophy, but there is the potential he could leave next summer.

German newspaper Bild reported on Monday that Kane has a £56.7m release clause which could be activated from next summer despite previous claims it will be active in January 2026.

There are rumours flying around that he could return to the Premier League with Tottenham – who Sky Sports claim have a ‘first option’ on Kane – and Manchester United interested and now Frank has confirmed that he wants the England international to return.

Ahead of their League Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers, Spurs boss Frank said of Kane: “There’s a lot of Tottenham fans including myself who would like to see Kane back.

“He’s a top player. Personally, I don’t think he will do it right now, if I’m honest, he’ll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well. He was top-scorer last year and won the championship, he’s doing fantastic now.

“Top player. I don’t know what he’s thinking. Myself, I’m a traveller, I like to travel, I like to explore things as well. He’s been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more.

“But he’s welcome. If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome.”

On leaving Tottenham, Kane wrote on social media: “It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”

When asked how much it would mean to win a trophy with Tottenham this season, Frank added: “Of course I’d like to win, no doubt about that. For me, I think we probably need to take one game at a time, make sure we get past Doncaster tomorrow and then if we continue progressing then ask me that question when we get to the final.

“Before that, it’s about winning the next one because if we don’t win the next one, there’s no reason to speak about what’s happening maybe in the future.”