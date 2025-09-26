Thomas Frank will be handed a £1.2bn ‘player budget’ at Tottenham in January if a US consortium’s ‘world record’ takeover bid is successful.

Since Daniel Levy’s departure from the club earlier this month, ENIC and the Lewis family have insisted they are not looking to sell their shares, but an incredible £4.5bn bid lodged by a US consortium could change their minds.

The offer, revealed by The Sun on Thursday, is worth 27 per cent more than Forbes magazine’s £2.6bn valuation of the club, with £3.3bn used to but out the current owners and £1.2bn set to be spent on transfer fees, wages and payment to agents.

The 12-man group is fronted by former DJ turned tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick, who has also worked for NASA, and includes several current NFL and NBA investors.

Their total package would exceed the £4.25bn record for a football club paid by the Todd Boehly-led group which bought Chelsea in 2022.

The report from The Sun adds:

‘His “Tottenham 3.0” blueprint envisages a massive investment on the playing side to turn Spurs from pretenders to more than contenders. ‘And he has also lined up a £250m stadium naming rights deal – something that was beyond Daniel Levy for six years after the new ground was opened in 2019. ‘Earick is understood to have started initial discussion with the Spurs hierarchy – including former chairman Daniel Levy – some months ago. ‘Those talks have accelerated over the past three weeks since Levy’s exit, with football figures believing the ousted executive was the impediment to a sale because of his desire to remain at the helm even if a deal was done.’

A source close to Earick told SunSport: “Brooklyn and his team think everything is in place at Tottenham already.

“Spurs has a world class stadium and training ground, the infrastructure is all in place.

“But with the investment they are ready to make, it will be the final step to turn the club into winners on the pitch as well.”

The Sun then claim ‘as many as SIX new faces could come into Tottenham’s starting XI from January’, with Spurs set to pinch Marc Guehi ahead of Liverpool, prey on Cole Palmer’s supposed frustration with Enzo Maresca to land him from Chelsea, along with Blues captain Reece James.

Frenkie de Jong is set to join from Barcelona, apparently. Vinicius Junior is on his way from Real Madrid. And of course, Harry Kane will return from Bayern Munich.