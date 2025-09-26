Bayern Munich are ready to “throw everything” at Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to beat Liverpool to his signature, according to reports in Germany.

Guehi has entered the final 12 months of his contract and has no intention of extending.

This opened the door for a summer departure and Palace agreed a £40million fee with Liverpool on deadline day.

However, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner refused to let Guehi leave after the club failed to sign a replacement.

Palace had agreed a deal with rivals Brighton for Brazilian defender Igor Julio, but he decided to join West Ham instead, which made the Guehi deal collapse in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

It was an incredible transfer window from Liverpool’s perspective as they landed Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, but missing out on Guehi was a big blow.

The Reds are still the frontrunners in the race to sign the England centre-back, who can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

This gives the likes of Bayern and Real Madrid the upper hand, but with everything already in place for Guehi to join Liverpool, they remain the strong favourites.

There is fierce competition to sign Guehi and Bundesliga champions Bayern are well and truly in the race.

Bayern have a history of signing free agents from domestic rivals, and hope they can agree a pre-contract with the 25-year-old.

The future of Bayern centre-back Kim Min-jae is uncertain and if he departs, Guehi is viewed as the perfect replacement.

This is according to German transfer expert Christian Falk, who has told BILD: “He’s also one of the players Bayern really want if Min-jae Kim is sold next summer.

“It must be said, though, Bayern need to hurry. Liverpool and Palace had already agreed in this transfer window, with the fee set at 40 million.

“Then Oliver Glasner said, ‘No, we’re not letting him go as well, I need him’. But next summer, this player will be on the market and Bayern, yes, they’ll throw everything into the pot again.

“Marc Guehi, I think, is a very, very good defender. They’ve already made a good transfer with [Michael] Olise at Palace.

“I’ve also heard he would prefer to go to Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid could accelerate their interest in Guehi after William Saliba agreed a new five-year contract at Arsenal.

The French international has been a top target for Madrid for a while and they were keen on unsettling him before landing him on a cut-price deal in 2026, or as a free agent when his contract expired in 2027.

Unfortunately for Xabi Alonso’s side, David Ornstein says Saliba is set to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

Guehi would be a fantastic addition with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba likely to leave at the end of the season, though Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate is also a target.

