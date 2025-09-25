A new update on Marc Guehi’s future has boosted Liverpool after their deadline day transfer fell through, while FSG ‘close in’ on a ‘significant’ deal.

Liverpool have made a statement in recent months, having invested over £400m on signings in this summer’s transfer window as the biggest spenders in Europe.

This has cemented Arne Slot‘s side as the best team in the Premier League as they have won their first five games of this season to move clear at the top of the table.

As proved by Liverpool’s immense transfer business, owners FSG and other club chiefs have been busy in recent months, with the Premier League giants also hard at work on a takeover to create a multi-club model.

Ligue Un outfit Toulouse and La Liga side Malaga have been mentioned as options, but Liverpool chiefs appear to have settled on Getafe as their preferred option.

This is according to The Daily Mail, who claim FSG are ‘closing in’ on purchasing Getafe as they ‘have completed due diligence as they assess the potential of adding the club to their portfolio’.

Liverpool are said to have ‘considered’ 25 clubs ‘across Europe’ as options before landing on Getafe, with a takeover deal considered a ‘formality’ on one condition.

The report claims:

‘There is no indication yet on what it would cost to buy Getafe and the FSG powerbrokers in Boston are now considering their next move. ‘Should FSG wish to proceed, a deal is likely to be a formality given what they know about Getafe.’

On the pitch, Liverpool’s weakness is arguably at centre-back as they are short of options without Giovanni Leoni, who has suffered an ACL injury.

Leoni’s injury has left Liverpool with only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as their fit and natural centre-backs, so their failure to sign Guehi could come back to haunt them.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace agreed a deal worth around £35m for Guehi, but the Eagles decided to pull the plug over their failure to land a suitable replacement.

Despite this, Liverpool could still sign Guehi, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Sky Sports reporter Tom White has confirmed “big news” on Guehi. He explained: “Interestingly, talking about Liverpool centre-backs, we’ve got some news just in to us, big news, regarding Marc Guehi.

“We are told that Crystal Palace, realistically, accepts that Marc Guehi’s time at the club is coming to an end. We’re told the club acknowledge it will be difficult to convince their captain to commit to his long-term future at Palace.

“As for the player himself, he’s calm about the next steps. Remember, on deadline day in the summer, he saw a move to Liverpool collapse. They were close to getting him for £35m, however, Guehi stayed at Crystal Palace. He could, of course, go for a fee in January or for free next summer.”