Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is “devastated” at his former club’s failure to sign Marc Guehi and has sent a warning to Arsenal.

The Reds were widely backed to dominate the Premier League this season, having spent over £400m on summer signings after clinching their 20th title last term.

However, it has since been proven that their spending was misguided, while their failure to sign Guehi was another significant blow.

Liverpool had a deal agreed for Guehi on deadline day in the summer, but this move collapsed and he has instead joined Manchester City in this transfer window.

Guehi shone in his debut as he helped Man City keep a clean sheet in the 2-0 win against Wolves, with head coach Pep Guardiola insisting post-match that he is an “increible signing”.

“It’s not necessary to tell [you] about Marc and who he is. The captain from Crystal Palace, national team for your country and he knows everything, you had a feeling from day one,” Guardiola said after City’s win against Wolves.

READ: Man Utd, Liverpool stars among five big names who need a move before the deadline



“I remember Ruben [Dias] had incredible focus in every action and winning duels.

“With the ball he had incredible composure. We didn’t train anything yet but I have the feeling with the people in the middle move a little bit better. They have not come for six months, they’ve come for many years.

“The transfer is a really good price and they are the perfect age 25, 26, so an incredible signing for Manchester City for many years. He’s a guy you can rely on. You see it, in two training sessions, how he moves how he talks, how he sees what happens to surround him, reading the situations. Really good.”

Gerrard, meanwhile, has backed Guehi to “boost” Man City’s title hopes as he would have helped to fix Liverpool’s “defensive issues”.

“Not too far, not too far,” Gerrard said on TNT Sports when asked whether Man City will be far from the Premier League title this season.

READ MORE: Alonso ‘requests’ at Liverpool ranked from impossible Olise to nailed-on Salah



“If you look at their January signings they’ve bolstered the squad. We were just speaking about Antoine Semenyo and how good a signing that is.

“Marc Guehi could be really important as well – I was devastated he never came to Liverpool in all honestly because we’ve had some defensive issues.

“Those signings will really help them and boost them. With Man City’s experience and quality, you can never write them off.

“I think they’ll go through in the Champions League and I don’t think they’ll go away in the Premier League title race, I think they’ll be there until the end.”

READ NEXT: Mood rankings: Misery loves company with Leeds one of only four clubs declared ‘happy’

