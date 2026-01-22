Liverpool legend has praised Arne Slot and his side for the performances against Marseille, but the head coach “needs to stop” doing one thing.

Slot has been under immense pressure for most of this season as Liverpool have suffered a major fall from grace since winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season.

FSG’s poor handling of recent transfer windows and the decline suffered by most key players have contributed to Liverpool‘s issues, but Slot is also to blame for their current woes this season.

Earlier this season, the Reds went on a dire run of losing nine matches in 12 games, but they are currently 13 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Still, Slot and Liverpool have been criticised for their negative approach in recent matches as they have seemed afraid to lose, so the head coach has remained under pressure as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

However, Liverpool produced one of their best performances of the 2025/26 campaign on Wednesday night as they deservedly beat Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League group phase.

Speaking post-match, Gerrard lauded Liverpool and Slot, but he encouraged the boss to “stop mentioning low blocks”.

“I’m really pleased for him. It can’t be easy when you’re under that pressure,” Gerrard said about Slot on TNT Sport.

“His tactics were spot on tonight. He deserves a lot of praise and credit.

“He needs to stop mentioning low blocks. Low blocks have been happening at Liverpool since I played and many, many years before me.

“That’s just the way it is, teams are going to try and do everything they can to stop Liverpool.

‘The key is finding solutions. You’ve got the players. Then you’ll turn the low-block games into wins rather than draws. It’s not going to change.

“They’ll face a low block at times against Bournemouth at the weekend. They’ve got to be ruthless and the big players have got to step forward and score the goals to win games.”

Gerrard also thinks Liverpool need to “reset” after the win over Marseille and move forward with the “same mentality” against Bournemouth at the weekend.

“I don’t think we doubt Liverpool in terms of being able to handle an atmosphere,” Gerrard added.

“We know they’ve got experienced players, they recently won the league, they’ve won the Champions League and they’ve competed for the Champions League over recent times.

“It’s consistency now with Liverpool. [Virgil] Van Dijk almost said [in his post-match interview], I’m sick of saying now we’ve got to get momentum and it is about consistency, especially when you’re a Liverpool player.

“Now they’ve got to reset. Enjoy tonight, get yourselves recovered, get the team in a good place, but it’s that mentality.

“Take the same mentality to Bournemouth and treat Bournemouth like you did tonight, and then you won’t have a problem against Bournemouth. It’s about resetting the mentality.”