According to reports, Aston Villa have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, but they face competition from Chelsea.

An exodus is underway at Crystal Palace, with Mateta looking likely to follow Marc Guehi in leaving after Oliver Glasner announced he will leave the Premier League in the summer at the latest.

Mateta, who is linked with Aston Villa, Juventus and Chelsea, has ten goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this season and he has been one of the standout strikers in the Premier League over the past few years.

Now, Palace are running out of time to cash in on Mateta as his current contract is due to expire in 2027, with Glasner recently revealing that he could leave if the club receives a suitable offer.

Glasner said: “There will be a price that Crystal Palace [accept], with 18 months left on his contract. We’d do the deal, if JP wants. If nobody pays that price, then he will stay.”

The Times, meanwhile, have reported that he ‘wants out’ over broken ‘promises’, with the striker claiming that the club does not ‘match his ambition’.

The report from The Times adds: The France striker also believes Palace have not kept promises to him over player recruitment and the terms of a potential new contract, after he scored 38 league goals over the past three seasons.

‘The 28-year-old would like to play regularly in European competition, ideally the Champions League, and was the subject this month of a rejected offer from Juventus.’

Juventus initially looked to be Mateta’s most likely destination, but Premier League sides have entered the race to sign him after the Serie A giants had a loan-to-buy offer turned down.

This includes Aston Villa, who are in the market for a striker to fill the void left by Donyell Malen following his move to AS Roma.

Tammy Abraham has been linked with Villa, but Mateta is another option and Football Transfers are reporting that the Palace star has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Unai Emery’s side.

However, this deal is not currently guaranteed because Chelsea are also said to be ‘in contact’ over signing Mateta.

