Adopting the opposite approach to Ruben Amorim, using Harry Maguire as a dressing-room influencer and ignoring loud-mouthed former players are among the keys to Michael Carrick’s nine-day revolution at Manchester United.

The Red Devils couldn’t have got off to a better start on the pitch under the interim boss, as they tore Manchester City apart in a hugely impressive 2-0 victory on Saturday, in a display which drew parallels with the Sir Alex Ferguson era for the first time in a very long time at Old Trafford.

And a report from Mirror has also detailed some of the changes Carrick has made behind the scenes to transform what was a downbeat mood under his predecessor.

Upon interviewing Carrick, the report claims that both Joel and Avi Glazer, along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, were ‘engrossed in the words which spilled from his lips’ before presumably going for a cold shower.

He told them he was ‘invested in quality more than quantity’ in training and match preparation, insisting ‘being honest was just as valuable as having the ball at their feet on the training ground’. Club sources claim Ratcliffe was impressed with his “calm and intelligent demeanour” in those discussions.

Recognising there would likely be a ‘step-up in enthusiasm and energy’ upon his arrival – a new-manager bounce – Carrick spoke to Steve Holland ahead of the first training session to ensure they ‘took full advantage of an improved mood’ before handing the assistant coach ‘free reign to plan and take sessions at Carrington’.

According to the report, ‘the players have been impressed with the attention to detail’ in what have been ‘shorter and more intense’ sessions than they were used to under Amorim.

Meanwhile, Maguire was enlisted to ‘make it clear to his teammates how United had re-hired someone with the club’s principles running through his blood’.

Carrick has also encouraged the squad not to rush home after games as he ‘wants relationships to build and flourish’ and so that he can ‘see which ones work and which ones don’t’, while taking the time to speak to individual players, particularly those who feel they’re on the fringes of the squad.

He’s also taking ‘the opposite attitude’ to Amorim when it comes to feedback. While the Portuguese boss would often send players home after games without talking to them, Carrick insists on ‘no-one leaving the home dressing room without feeling appreciated’.

United will arrive for games later than they did under Amorim to avoid them ‘hanging around before kick-off’ and to ensure ‘his squad get the best greeting possible’ from the fans.

The last week, while hugely positive in general for United, has also seen some toxic punditry – if we can even call it that – from Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt make headlines.

Carrick has ‘refused to get involved’ and has ‘made it clear to his players and coaching staff that there are far more pressing – and important – problems to fix’.

