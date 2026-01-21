Tottenham have already ‘approached’ one manager to replace Frank after Romano ‘next hours and days’ update

Tottenham ‘approached’ Michael Carrick over the possibility of replacing Thomas Frank before he was appointed Manchester United interim boss, according to reports.

Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund, who had Daniel Svensson sent off on 26 minutes, 2-0 on Tuesday night in the Champions League as Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke scored the goals.

The win over the Bundesliga side is likely to have bought Frank some time at Tottenham amid rumours ahead of the match that he could soon face the sack in north London.

It was only Tottenham’s second win in their last nine matches in all competitions with Frank’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Speaking ahead of the match, Fabrizio Romano revealed how close Frank is to losing his job at Tottenham.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “[It’s] a really terrible situation, a moment for Tottenham.

“Yes, Tottenham tried to show support for Thomas Frank by appointing John Heitinga, former Arne Slot assistant at Liverpool, as a new part of the backroom staff during the week. So, trying to add one more piece to the backroom staff and to show support in a beautiful picture with Thomas Frank and John Heitinga.

“But then over the weekend, Saturday, Tottenham lose again. Now the situation is very, very complicated for Thomas Frank at Tottenham, his job is at serious risk, so let’s see what happens in the next hours and days…”

Romano continued: “But the situation of Thomas Frank at Tottenham is not safe at this stage, so they could change the manager. Let’s see if it’ll be now, or if they will give him the opportunity to try to turn the situation. But the situation is very tense for Thomas Frank at Tottenham.

“Thomas Frank is fighting to keep his job at Tottenham, but the club will decide very soon.

“Internal talks are taking place, and it’s going to be a crucial moment for the future of Thomas Frank at Tottenham. Then there is Champions League football, so let’s see with the timing what Tottenham decide to do.

“But the situation of Thomas Frank is in danger, so let’s see what’s going to happen. He’s not safe in this moment; his job at Tottenham is not safe.”

And talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Spurs ‘approached’ Man Utd interim boss Carrick before he took the job at Old Trafford.

Carrick ‘would have been a contender to take charge of Tottenham on an interim basis’ with Frank in ‘serious danger’ of being sacked at Spurs.

It is understood that Tottenham are likely to seek an interim replacement for Frank in the short term, if they do sack him, before other managers become available in the summer.

Former Tottenham attacker Gareth Bale thinks the Spurs players also “need to take responsibility” with the majority of them finishing 17th under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Bale said on TNT Sports: “The players still have to go out and do a job. Obviously, the manager sets up a system, a tactic, a style of play that they want to do, which hasn’t been working of late.

“Also, the players do need to take responsibility. Obviously, they’re getting booed as well.

“They’re struggling more at home than anywhere else. I think that comes with the pressure at the stadium. The fans are letting them know.

“As players, when you’re getting booed, you do feel it. You do lose that bit of confidence. When you’re playing at such a high level, if you do lose that little bit of confidence you’ll get punished.

“Especially playing in the Premier League and the Champions League at high levels against opposition who will take advantage of those situations that are going on.”