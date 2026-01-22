Arsenal star to cost ‘no more than’ £17m; Euro giants ‘consider’ double swoop after Romano update

According to reports, Ajax could sign another Arsenal star after Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Gabriel Jesus is also linked with an exit.

Arsenal are well-placed to end their prolonged trophy drought by winning at least one piece of silverware this season.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are the firm favourites to win the Premier League as they are seven points adrift of second-placed Arsenal, while they are unbeaten in the Champions League group stages and are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

This is largely thanks to Arsenal’s great transfer business over the past few years. The north London outfit have got little wrong in the transfer market under this current regime, while their £250m investment in last summer’s window arguably completed their squad.

Arsenal will likely look to strengthen their squad further next summer, but their priority at the moment appears to be to streamline their squad.

Ethan Nwaneri is on the brink of completing a loan move to Ligue Un outfit Marseille, while Zinchenko looks to be heading to Ajax after struggling on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ajax have an ‘agreement’ with Arsenal over Zinchenko. He said on X: ‘Ajax verbally agree on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal, here we go!

‘Agreement in place over loan until June, leaving #NFFC. Zinchenko will fly in next 24h for medical tests in Amsterdam.

‘Ajax will cover his salary, deal in place as Telegraaf reports.’

And Ajax are also ‘considering’ Arsenal summer signing Christian Norgaard’, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

After securing Zinchenko, the outlet claims Ajax’s ‘full focus’ will be on signing an ‘experienced’ midfielder.

Former West Ham star Edson Alvarez, who currently plays for Fenerbahce, is said to be an option following N’Golo Kante’s move to the Turkish giants, but Norgaard is being ‘considered’.

The report claims: ‘It’s not certain the new defensive midfielder will ultimately come from the Süperlig. The arrivals of Manuel Ugarte (24) from Manchester United, Wataru Endo (32/Liverpool), and Christian Norgaard (31/Arsenal) are also being seriously considered.’

Regarding Jesus, he is currently enjoying a resurgence as he scored a brace against Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek and has been generally outperforming Viktor Gyokeres.

However, his current contract is due to expire in 2027 and a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims AC Milan and Juventus are keen to sign him.

Jesus’ recent form and importance for the Gunners suggest that a new deal is likely, but the report claims he would currently cost ‘no more than €20m’ (around £17m) for these clubs.