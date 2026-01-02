Gary Lineker thinks Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is the best centre-back in “world football”, while Micah Richards has praised Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners reasserted their dominance in the Premier League in midweek, beating rivals Aston Villa 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal certainly have the best squad in the Premier League, with their near-complete side also equipped to seriously challenge for the Champions League and other trophies this term.

Mikel Arteta is fortunate to have several world-class operators in this squad, with Lineker now explaining why he thinks Gabriel is currently the standout centre-back in “world football”.

“Gabriel, in particular, he’s a force, isn’t he?” Lineker said on The Rest Is Football.

“I was talking to Harry (Lineker’s son) last night when we were watching the game (against Villa) – if you had to pick one centre half from world football, I think at the moment I would go Gabriel.”

Alan Shearer added: “That desire to get on the end of balls coming into the box, set pieces, in both boxes is amazing.

“It’s no fluke the number of times that ball lands on his end, both defending and when he has to go up and attack his own corner.

“It’s such a great skill and technique to have what he has in both boxes, it’s amazing.”

Richards, meanwhile, has backed Gabriel Jesus to “be the difference” for Arsenal as they look to fend off Man City and win the Premier League this season.

“He looks sharp again, he could be the difference between Arsenal winning the league or not,” Richards said.

“I watched him a lot at Man City and he never really was the main man, but he does so much for the team that maybe go unoticed. His work-rate, his press, his ability to make his own chances even though he is not clinical at times.

“When he first went to Arsenal, he was unbelievable, unplayable at times. Then he got his injury and when he came back, he wasn’t the same. He got another injury and then he came back and was finding his feet.

“But now, with different options and not having to rely on him for the full 90 minutes as the main main. You have Havertz, you have Gyokeres so he (Arteta) can manage his minutes and get the best out of him in the time that is required for when he is on the pitch.

“And that is why I think he could be the difference. I think he’s got more quality than Gyokeres. He’s still finding his feet but in games this season, Gyokeres has had big chances and not taken them, but Jesus is good enough to take those chances.

“(Kai) Havertz is back as well so I think having the three options could be the difference.”